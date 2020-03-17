Morning Brief: TVA solicits 200 MW of renewables, Sungrow supplies the Wright project

TVA solicits 200 MW of renewables: The Tennessee Valley Authority announced today issued a request for proposals (RFP) for 200 MW of renewable energy that can be brought online by the end of 2023. Proposals are due to TVA by April 24 and the projects selected will be announced in the fall. To review the RFP or to submit a proposal, click here. While historically slow to adopt renewables, TVA has acted quickly in 2020. The utility contracted with Origis Energy for 200 MW of solar and 200 MWh of battery storage in February.

Sungrow supplies Wright Solar project: The Wright Solar project, a 200 MW installation located in California’s Central Valley is utilizing Sungrow 1500 volt inverters. Wright has been in operation since the start of the year and the energy generated by the project will be purchased by Peninsula Clean Energy, notably making this the largest project built exclusively for a Community Choice Aggregation agency. This project marks another important milestone for Sungrow, following the company’s December announcement that it had reached 100 GW of inverters shipped globally. It is also not the company’s first foray into supplying inverters to a project of such magnitude, as the company also supplied the 200 MW Techren-2 solar project in Nevada. Source: Sungrow

14 MW in Maine, represents 25% of installed capacity thus far: A 14.6 MW installation has been approved for the town of Auburn, Maine, following unanimous planning board approval. Technically, a third of the project will be located in Poland, Maine (there is also a China, Maine) but it has been fully approved nonetheless. The 14.6 MW capacity will represent a 25% addition to the state’s total installed capacity. The project is anticipated to come with a $17.6 million price tag, and will consist of 45 acres of panels over 142.7 acres of land. It is estimated that the project will start either in late fall or spring of 2021, concluding six to eight months after. Source: Sun Journal

20 MW approved in Indiana: 20 MW of solar energy are coming to South Bend, Indiana. The project will be developed by White Construction, a subsidiary of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, and will sit on a 200 acre site near South Bend. The project is expected to use nearly 60,000 modules. The hope is that the project will be competed by December 2020. The University of Notre Dame will support 40% of the facility’s renewable attributes in the hopes of reducing carbon emissions. Source: WishTV

Novel long-duration energy storage system installed at world’s largest CSP plant. The pilot program from Swedish start-up Azelio — which stores energy in molten aluminum — has been installed at the 580 MW Noor Ouarzazate solar complex (510 MW of CSP and 70 MW of PV). The technology uses electricity to heat recycled aluminum to 600°C. When power is required from the storage unit — which sits inside a shipping-container-style box — the stored thermal energy is transported to a Stirling engine using a heat-transfer fluid. Source: Recharge