SolarEdge begins shipping U.S.-made batteries from new Utah facility

SolarEdge, a provider of solar inverters, power optimizers and energy storage for residential, commercial and industrial projects globally, is strengthening its manufacturing footprint in the U.S. market.

In addition to manufacturing inverters, optimizers and batteries in Florida and Texas, the company announced an expansion into Utah. The manufacturing site in Salt Lake City, Utah has begun manufacturing and shipping the SolarEdge ‘USA Edition’ Home Battery.

“In Utah, we are eager to be a part of our nation’s energy solutions,” said U.S. Representative Celeste Maloy (R-Utah-2). “It’s time to build again in America, and this new manufacturing of battery storage solutions right here in Utah’s 2nd Congressional district is evidence that our state is leading the charge.”

The made-in-Utah SolarEdge ‘USA Edition’ Home Battery is a DC-coupled, lithium-ion backup solution that stores up to 9.7 kWh with an estimated 94.5% roundtrip efficiency, according to SolarEdge. Stackable up to three per inverter, the company reports that it is one of the first residential batteries to pass the UL9540A unit level test for fire safety hazards, making it applicable for indoor installation. The battery features SolarEdge ONE, an energy management system that intelligently schedules solar export during peak rate periods.

The battery features a dedicated SKU, SolarEdge reports, which simplifies tracking and is designed to support compliance with domestic content requirements across a wide range of solar-plus-storage installations.

“This expansion not only supports our growth objectives, but reinforces our promise to customers: reliable, high-quality technology with shorter lead times and greater supply chain stability,” said Marty Rogers, general manager, SolarEdge.

In February a SolarEdge spokesperson told pv magazine USA that its Austin facility ramped up to a run rate capacity of over 70,000 inverters per quarter and its Florida facility is on track to reach a capacity of 2 million optimizers per quarter, starting in Q1 2025. All told, the company says it will be employing 2,000 people across its three U.S. manufacturing plants.

With the recent draft of the One Big Beautiful Bill causing uncertainty in clean energy markets, Rogers stresses that SolarEdge, an Israeli company, was incentivized by the tax credits to onshore manufacturing.

“As Congress considers changes to clean energy tax credits, we encourage lawmakers to recognize how vital these incentives are for businesses to continue investing in domestic manufacturing and drive America’s future energy dominance,” he said.

In its Q1 2025 earnings report SolarEdge posted revenues of $219.5 million, exceeding Wall Street consensus expectations by about 7.5%. The company reports it has shipped over 5.9 million inverters or 57.4 GW of product globally.

SolarEdge has systems installed in over 145 countries and over 72,000 installers have used its products. The company has over 3,400 employees, 604 patents granted and 340 more patents pending.