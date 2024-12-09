SolarEdge U.S.-made home battery now available

The SolarEdge Home Battery is a DC-coupled, lithium-ion backup solution that stores up to 9.7 kWh with an estimated 94.5% roundtrip efficiency, according to SolarEdge.
Made in the United States, the company reports that it is designed to qualify for the domestic content bonus credit under the Inflation Reduction Act.
The battery, which is UL 9540A compliant, requires a connection with the SolarEdge Home Hub Inverter and the SolarEdge Home Backup Interface. Stackable up to three per inverter, the company reports that it is one of the first residential batteries to pass the UL9540A unit level test for fire safety hazards, making it applicable for indoor installation.
The battery features SolarEdge ONE, an energy management system that intelligently schedules solar export during peak rate periods.
“By expanding our U.S. manufacturing capabilities to include energy storage, SolarEdge is delivering on our commitment to provide installers with a domestically produced battery,” said Bertrand Vandewiele, general manager of SolarEdge North America. “This portfolio approach not only helps our customers maximize available incentives but also strengthens the reliability of their supply chain with consistent access to U.S. products.”
SolarEdge is currently manufacturing both optimizers and inverters in the U.S. through global electronics contract manufacturers. A facility in Austin, Texas opened in late 2023 and reached a quarterly production rate of 50,000 residential Home Hub inverters in Q2 2024.
A second facility opened in Seminole, Florida earlier this year. When fully ramped, it is expected to produce about 2 million domestic content power optimizers units per quarter. The company said it has plans to begin commercial inverter and power optimizer production at the Florida facility in 2025.
SolarEdge reports that its Home Battery ‘USA Edition’, along with other domestically manufactured products, features a dedicated SKU to simplify qualification tracking for the domestic content bonus credit.
