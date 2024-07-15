SolarEdge aims to qualify for U.S. domestic content incentive

SolarEdge Technologies, a smart energy provider that produces solar inverters, module-level power electronics, power optimizers and energy storage announced it has reached significant growth milestones following the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) of 2022.

Nearing the two-year anniversary of the passage of IRA, the company announced it has created 1,500 new U.S. jobs, with 1,750 total new jobs expected by the end of 2024.

SolarEdge is now manufacturing in the United States through global electronics contract manufacturers. A facility in Austin, Texas opened in late 2023 and has reached a quarterly production rate of 50,000 residential Home Hub inverters in Q2 2024.

A second facility was opened in Seminole, Florida. When fully ramped, it is expected to produce about 2 million domestic content power optimizers units per quarter. The company said it has plans to begin commercial inverter and power optimizer production at the Florida facility in 2025. The two facilities together have shipped their first 20,000 power optimizer units.

“As a global company, we are proud to invest in American manufacturing and contribute to U.S. economic growth by bringing more technological expertise and jobs to American soil,” said Zvi Lando, chief executive officer, SolarEdge.

SolarEdge said it intends to produce DC optimized inverter systems for residential applications that meet the requirements of the domestic content bonus set forth by the IRA. The company said it expects to produce bonus-qualified residential inverters in Q4 2024 and qualified commercial scale inverters in 2025.

The company said the U.S. manufacturing facilities will enable such SolarEdge systems to qualify for the full 35.6% of domestic content provided by a module-level power electronic (MLPE) system and support its customers’ ability to reach the required 40% domestic content threshold.

“SolarEdge’s commitment to meeting the U.S. market through 100% domestic manufacturing is a strategic move aligned with our Inflation Reduction Act plan,” said Bertrand Vandewiele, general manager, SolarEdge North America. “This initiative is creating thousands of new jobs, building a robust workforce, bolstering the local economy and providing substantial economic benefits to the states and cities where we operate.”