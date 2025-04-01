Stryten Energy ramps up its U.S. battery manufacturing capacity to 24 GW

Battery manufacturer Stryten Energy announced plans to add 10 GW of domestic energy storage capacity across its 11 U.S. manufacturing and battery component plants.

The expansion, which brings Stryten’s domestic manufacturing capacity to 24 GW, will increase the domestic supply of batteries for long-duration energy storage, as well as military, transportation and material-handling applications. According to Stryten, existing advanced manufacturing tax credits supported its new investment.

The Georgia-based company’s investment will fund its facilities in Georgia, Arkansas, Kansas, Iowa, Ontario, Indiana, Missouri, Pennsylvania, Wisconsim and New York.

“The path to American energy security can and must rely upon domestic companies like Stryten, who manufacture batteries that keep supply chains running and critical infrastructure supplied with the backup power required to keep their operations running smoothly,” said Mike Judd, president and CEO of Stryten Energy.

Stryten operates a domestic, vertically integrated supply chain that provides battery components to its factories and the broader U.S. battery manufacturing industry. Though it uses some imported components, Stryten’s energy solutions are built in the U.S. mostly using domestic components.

Stryten has a suite of domestically manufactured battery solutions that use advanced lead, lithium and vanadium redox flow battery technology. Stryten recently opened a lithium battery assembly plant in Georgia that supports military and industrial battery needs with its lithium module technology.