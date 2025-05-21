Fluence opens battery enclosure and system hardware manufacturing plant in Arizona

Fluence has cut the ribbon to open its battery energy storage system (BESS) enclosure and battery management system (BMS) manufacturing plant in Goodyear, Arizona.

The Fluence GridStack Pro line

Image: Fluence

Share

From ess-news

Energy storage leader Fluence has commenced production at a new manufacturing facility in Goodyear, Arizona, furthering its strategy to build a domestic supply chain for grid-scale battery storage systems. The facility will produce steel enclosures and battery management system (BMS) hardware for the company’s utility-scale energy storage products.

The Arizona plant Fluence’s promised efforts to onshore production of major components for battery energy storage systems (BESS) serving US demand. Like many companies in the energy sector, Fluence has been working to decrease dependence on overseas suppliers amid global trade tensions and supply chain disruptions.

Fluence is now utilizing manufacturing facilities across Arizona, Texas, Tennessee, and Utah to source cells, modules, enclosures, thermal management systems, and battery management systems. The company’s inverter supplier operates from South Carolina. According to Fluence, these manufacturing partnerships represent roughly $700 million in investment and will create approximately 1,200 manufacturing jobs and 450 construction positions in 2025.

“By expanding our access to U.S. manufacturing…

Read the article in its entirety on ess-news.com

This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.

Popular content

U.S. solar and storage industry calls for changes in reconciliation bill
19 May 2025 The Solar Energy Industries Association provided analysis of the devastating impact the changes to energy tax credits will have on jobs, manufacturing...