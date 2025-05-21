Fluence opens battery enclosure and system hardware manufacturing plant in Arizona

From ess-news

Energy storage leader Fluence has commenced production at a new manufacturing facility in Goodyear, Arizona, furthering its strategy to build a domestic supply chain for grid-scale battery storage systems. The facility will produce steel enclosures and battery management system (BMS) hardware for the company’s utility-scale energy storage products.

The Arizona plant Fluence’s promised efforts to onshore production of major components for battery energy storage systems (BESS) serving US demand. Like many companies in the energy sector, Fluence has been working to decrease dependence on overseas suppliers amid global trade tensions and supply chain disruptions.

Fluence is now utilizing manufacturing facilities across Arizona, Texas, Tennessee, and Utah to source cells, modules, enclosures, thermal management systems, and battery management systems. The company’s inverter supplier operates from South Carolina. According to Fluence, these manufacturing partnerships represent roughly $700 million in investment and will create approximately 1,200 manufacturing jobs and 450 construction positions in 2025.

“By expanding our access to U.S. manufacturing…

Read the article in its entirety on ess-news.com