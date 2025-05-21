People on the move: Solv Energy, Energy Futures Group, Indigenized Energy and more

SOLV Energy announced the appointment of Ron Stark as senior vice president, controller and principal accounting officer. Ron is a seasoned executive who has led teams through significant transformations, most recently as the chief accounting officer at Arcadium Lithium. His diverse energy industry background includes executive positions in-house at NRG Energy, Inc., where he served as chief accounting officer, and Ernst & Young, where he was the financial accounting advisory services market leader for the EY’s Northeast Energy market sector.

Energy Futures Group announced Nina Peluso as senior consultant. Peluso is an experienced policy analyst, energy systems modeler and program manager who, most recently, led the project execution team in the Grid Deployment Office at the U.S. Department of Energy. Prior to that she worked at Form Energy, Synapse Energy Economics, ICF, and DTE Energy on a wide range of energy topics. She has worked in every U.S. RTO and ISO, from power systems modeling projects, to legislative and regulatory drafting, to workforce policy research, to federal program design.

HD Hyundai Energy Services named Ken Oatman PV module sales executive. He was previously with commercial and utility sales with Hyundai. Prior to that he was director of C&I and utility sales at Mission Solar.

GridBeyond has appointed Kelly Lorincz as the new head of demand side response (DSR) for the North American market. In this role, Lorinez will lead the continued expansion and innovation of GridBeyond’s DSR services across key industrial sectors. With over 20 years of global leadership experience in the energy and technology sectors, including senior roles at Camus Energy and Uplight, Lorinez brings deep expertise in executing go-to-market strategies in the energy sector.

Indigenized Energy, a fully Native-owned and Native-led nonprofit committed to advancing solar energy and sovereignty in Tribal Nations, announces a series of transformative leadership hires and promotions that reflect its deep commitment to Indigenous representation, equity, and excellence:

Lorilee Morsette joins as chief operating officer, bringing decades of high-level corporate and Tribal leadership experience. An enrolled member of the Suquamish Tribe and Chippewa Cree, Morsette most recently served as a corporate officer for a financial firm in New York City.



Mauricia Chavarria, a member of Santa Clara Pueblo (Kha’P’o Owingeh), assumes the role of chief financial officer. With over 24 years of experience in finance, tribal enterprise, and public utility operations, Chavarria brings a wealth of knowledge to steward the organization’s financial future.



Serena Romero, an Emmy Award-winning producer and communications strategist, has been named director of marketing and communications. A member of the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians, Romero brings a deep storytelling background and mission-driven marketing expertise to expand the visibility and impact of Indigenized Energy’s work.

In addition to these key hires, the organization is proud to announce three internal promotions that recognize outstanding leadership and dedication:

Darla Dick, a member of the Menominee Indian Tribe of Wisconsin, has been promoted to director of operations. With a deep commitment to equity and cultural respect, she brings years of experience in leading operational improvements, workforce development, and building strong, collaborative teams.

Collins Provost, a member of the Cheyenne River Lakota Tribe, has been promoted to chief of staff, following her impactful contributions across community-driven initiatives at Indigenized Energy. A mother, artist, and advocate for cultural preservation, Provost embodies the organization’s values of empowerment and sustainability.

Also playing a critical role in Indigenized Energy’s expansion is Shelby Keplin, a member of Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa Indians, who serves as Tribal partnerships & engagement manager. Keplin is dedicated to building authentic, respectful relationships with Tribal Nations — ensuring that every project is grounded in community needs, cultural context, and long-term trust.