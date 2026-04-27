People on the move: Aspen Power, Vontier Corporation, and more

Aspen Power, a leading distributed generation platform, announced that Jorge Vargas, co-founder and chief executive officer, is leaving the role. Michael Sheehan, who joins the company from Dimension Energy where he served as chief operating officer, has been named as the successor. Sheehan brings over 15 years of renewable energy experience, including previous leadership roles at BrightNight and NextEra Energy Resources.

Crane Company, a diversified manufacturer serving the renewable energy and carbon capture sectors, has appointed Alex Alcala as president and chief executive officer. A veteran with 13 years at the firm, Alcala succeeds Max Mitchell, who has transitioned to the role of executive chairman. Alcala most recently served as executive vice president, where he oversaw the company’s process flow technologies and aerospace segments.

Vontier Corporation, a provider of mobility and EV charging infrastructure, has named Katie Rowen as chief transformation and operations officer. In this role, Rowen will spearhead the company’s push into data-driven energy transition and sustainability initiatives. She joins the leadership team to streamline operations across Vontier’s portfolio of energy and mobility solutions.

New Era Energy & Digital, a developer of integrated power assets and digital infrastructure, has announced the appointment of Andy Casazza as chief corporate officer. Casazza will focus on connecting corporate strategy with capital planning as the company expands its critical data center and energy platform. He joins the leadership team with over 25 years of experience in finance and operations within the energy sector.

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Job of the week:

Director, Residential Channel Strategy

Qcells – San Francisco, CA

Responsibilities Build channel strategy for Qcells’ residential business across modules, battery, TPO, installer, distributor, dealer, and all channels.

Develop market-backed channel plans that improve channel coverage, product mix, revenue quality, and long-term partner value creation.

Design and refine go-to-market strategies by channel segment, including direct accounts, distribution, finance/TPO platforms, and builder/new homes pathways.

Identify whitespace opportunities, channel gaps, and expansion priorities across the residential value chain, and translate them into actionable growth initiatives.

Partner with internal stakeholders to shape channel-specific and bundled offerings across hardware, financing, and services where they support broader residential growth.

Build strategic frameworks, operating guidelines, and business cases to support channel prioritization, partner development, pricing logic, and sales execution.

Lead cross-functional projects with clear ownership, milestones, and KPIs to improve commercial scalability, channel productivity, and portfolio performance.

Provide strategic insight on residential market trends, competitive dynamics, and channel evolution to support leadership decision-making and long-term business planning. Required Qualifications Bachelor’s degree in Business, Engineering, Economics, Marketing, or a related field.

Minimum 10+ years of experience in channel strategy, commercial planning, business development, sales strategy, or related functions within residential solar, storage, TPO, or adjacent industries.

Strong understanding of U.S. residential market structures, including installer networks, distribution models, financing/TPO platforms, and new homes channels.

Proven experience leading complex, cross-functional initiatives and translating market insight into executable business strategy.

Ability to build structured analyses, business cases, and strategic recommendations for senior leadership.

Excellent communication, stakeholder management, analytical, and organizational skills. Preferred Qualifications Advanced degree such as an MBA or other relevant graduate degree.

Experience across multiple residential channel types such as direct installer, distributor, finance/TPO, dealer, and builder/new homes.

Knowledge of residential product and commercial dynamics across PV modules, battery systems, financing structures, and integrated solution offerings.

Strong understanding of key regional market dynamics, particularly in major residential solar states such as California, Texas, and Florida.

Experience working with data-driven planning, performance tracking, and channel optimization tools. Apply here.