People on the move: Swift Current Energy, Greenskies, and more

BlueWave, a solar and energy storage developer and operator in the Northeast U.S., appointed Becky Limmer as General Counsel. Limmer has nearly 20 years of experience in federal leadership and private sector clean energy financing. She will oversee legal affairs, supporting solar and storage portfolio activities, asset ownership, and regulatory compliance.

BridgePeak Energy Capital promoted Mac Cooney to the position of Partner. Cooney previously served as a Principal at the firm, where he focused on investment execution and asset management within the energy transition sector. In his new role, he will continue to oversee capital deployment and strategic growth initiatives.

Ameresco appointed Nicole Bulgarino and Lou Maltezos as Co-Presidents to lead alongside CEO George Sakellaris. Bulgarino will focus on data centers and large energy infrastructure projects, while Maltezos will oversee broader company operations. Additionally, Peter Christakis was named Chief Operating Officer, where he will continue to manage U.S. solar and battery operations.

Consolidated Asset Management Services (CAMS) named Julian Kaufmann as Chief Commercial Officer. Kaufmann brings extensive experience in energy infrastructure and asset optimization. He will be responsible for leading commercial strategy and expanding the company’s service offerings across the energy and industrial markets.

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Job of the week:

Senior Manager, Origination

Invenergy – Chicago, IL (Hybrid)

Basic Job Functions:

The Senior Manager of Origination is responsible for marketing development services and utility-scale projects to customers. This role is central to the execution of commercial offtake arrangements, including Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs), Build-Transfers (BTAs), and Asset Purchases (APAs). The position requires a high degree of commercial acumen and an understanding of infrastructure economics to interface with various stakeholders and utility partners.

A key focus of this role is navigating energy markets to drive business growth across solar, wind, and battery storage technologies. You will work to identify new origination opportunities and implement outreach strategies for greenfield projects. The position necessitates close coordination with internal development, finance, engineering, and regulatory teams to structure large wholesale power transactions and develop tailored solutions for customers.

Education/Experience:

Undergraduate degree required; MBA or similar advanced degree preferred.

Extensive experience in renewable or thermal project development.

Proven track record in managing the contracting process and negotiating complex commercial agreements.

Broad understanding of energy markets and market design (preference for MISO, SERC, or TVA).

Ability to travel up to 40% of the time to engage with customers and attend industry events.

Required Skills/Competencies:

Commercial Acumen: Expertise in originating deal opportunities and structuring wholesale power transactions.

Strategic Leadership: Ability to direct origination strategies to create opportunities within the project pipeline.

Stakeholder Management: Demonstrated ability to develop and maintain strong relationships with key utility partners and external marketplace actors.

Analytical Skills: Proficiency in overseeing proposal development, pricing, and due diligence for RFPs.

Communication: Strong presentation skills for delivering business updates and pricing proposals to internal executive leadership.

Essential Responsibilities:

Support commercial leadership in the execution of regional and organizational goals.

Maintain an expert-level understanding of the project portfolio across multiple technology verticals.

Develop project-specific market strategies to ensure origination targets are met.

Prepare and deliver internal presentations and provide regular updates on deal progress to stakeholders.

Collaborate with Sales Operations to progress opportunities from identification through to execution.

Reporting Relationships:

Reports to the Senior Director of Origination.

Estimated Salary Range:

$155,000 – $195,000 Estimated Annual Salary

Apply here