People on the move: Anthropic, Ballard Power Systems, and more

Anthropic, the generative AI firm, announced the appointment of Sana Ouji as its first-ever Energy Lead. Ouji joins the company’s nascent energy team after more than six years at Google, where she most recently oversaw strategic energy investments and partnerships for its data center division. Tasked with developing a global infrastructure strategy, Ouji will focus on securing the massive clean energy capacity required to scale Anthropic’s AI compute capabilities while adhering to its public commitment to shield ratepayers from rising electricity costs.

Ballard Power Systems, a provider of zero-emission PEM fuel cell solutions, announced the appointment of Ralph Robinett as Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer. A veteran of the clean energy sector with 25 years of operational experience, Robinett most recently served as COO at GAF Energy, where he spearheaded the large-scale manufacturing and automation of the Timberline Solar roof business. At Ballard, Robinett succeeds Lee Sweetland and will be responsible for optimizing global supply chains and scaling production as the company targets the electrification of commercial trucks, buses, and marine vessels.

Fermi, the Texas-based AI power startup, announced a significant leadership transition and “2.0 reset” effective April 20, 2026. As part of this organizational shift, Jacobo Ortiz has been appointed to lead an interim “Office of the CEO” alongside board observer Anna Bofa. This move follows the departure of the company’s founding executive team as Fermi refines its strategy for deploying small modular reactors and solar-plus-storage hybrid assets to meet the surging energy demands of the domestic AI sector. Jacobo Ortiz, previously the company’s COO, is tasked with stabilizing operations and overseeing the next phase of the firm’s infrastructure development.

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Job of the week:

Project Manager – Solar Projects

Westinghouse Electric Company – Juno Beach, FL

About the role: We’re looking for a Project Manager – Solar Projects on behalf of our client. This is a 1-year contract assignment.(W-2) Your primary responsibility is to take ownership of assigned Solar projects while working collaboratively with your Regional Lead to manage projects through the Early-Stage process in preparation for turnover to the Construction team. You will report to the onsite Manager. Location: Juno Beach, FL 33408 Key Responsibilities: Daily management of each assigned Solar project is all-encompassing. You will deliver a technically practical, schedule appropriate, commercially supported, and financially viable project.

Analyze technical and financial data, build notable variables, indicators, and trends as related to the assigned Solar projects.

Create, take ownership over, and manage assigned Solar project capital budget.

Be the development and permitting support. Coordinate with and use subject matter experts.

Facilitate Engineering and participate in problem resolution.

Support capital budget activities through approvals.

Develop a viable construction plan and schedule.

Support negotiations and execution of commercial contracts. Investigate optimization opportunities.

Participate in multiple software applications to support your project activities, manage critical data and deliverables.

Communicate and interface with Executive Leadership with the support of your Regional Lead

All other daily tasks required by Regional Lead to maintain overall group organization, data deliverables, team readiness, and individual project viability. Qualifications: Bachelor’s Degree in Business, Finance, Accounting, or Engineering

Financial and data analysis skillset

Mechanical awareness and interest in technical variables

Construction, Energy Industry, and Solar experience helpful

Interest in career growth on the Project Management path Apply here.