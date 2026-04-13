People on the move: ECA Solar, Powin, Form Energy and more

The Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA) announced the addition of ECA Solar, a leading distributed generation developer, to its board of directors. The board addition comes as several states, including Virginia, Illinois, Massachusetts, New Jersey and Maryland, among others, have advanced legislation to deploy more distributed solar to keep energy prices down for Americans.

“We are proud to join forces with the premier association for solar and storage in America,” said CEO and Founder Todd Fryatt, ECA Solar. “Last year, cumulative installed solar capacity in the United States reached 279,000 Megawatts, and SEIA is a driving force behind all these energy infrastructure projects. The nation’s energy independence and dominance is now directly tied to the United States having thriving storage and solar industries.”

Americans for a Clean Energy Grid (ACEG), a leading non-profit advocacy coalition focused on transmission expansion, announced that Christina Hayes will conclude her service as Executive Director effective later this month. Under her leadership, ACEG became a pivotal force in federal transmission reform and FERC-level policy; the board has launched a national search for a successor to lead the organization as it enters a critical phase of implementation for regional grid planning and the “Connect the Grid Act.”

Powin, a global provider in battery energy storage platform solutions, announced the appointment of James Marshall as Senior Vice President of Global Supply Chain. A veteran of the semiconductor and high-tech manufacturing industries, Marshall is tasked with optimizing Powin’s international LFP cell procurement and logistics to support the rapid scaling of its Centauri and Stack hardware platforms across North America and Europe.

Intersect Power, a developer and owner-operator of utility-scale clean energy projects, announced the appointment of Sarah Devine to its Board of Directors. A expert in international project finance with a background at top-tier law firms, Devine joins the board as Intersect Power accelerates its pivot toward complex hybrid assets, including co-located green hydrogen production and large-scale solar-plus-storage installations.

Form Energy, a developer and manufacturer of multi-day iron-air battery systems, announced that Arumugam Manthiram has joined the company as a Technical Fellow and Advisor, effective April 9, 2026. A world-renowned battery chemist and longtime collaborator of Nobel laureate John Goodenough, Manthiram joins the team as the company ramps up production at “Form Factory 1” in West Virginia to provide technical oversight on the long-duration storage chemistry that will stabilize the grid.

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Job of the week:

NABCEP PV Design Specialist

WSB – Littleton, MA

Forge ahead with WSB. We seek a NABCEP PV Design Specialist who will be responsible for developing comprehensive electrical and mechanical designs for commercial, industrial, and utility-scale solar photovoltaic (PV) systems. This role supports the preconstruction phase by producing accurate, code-compliant designs and documentation. The specialist collaborates closely with electrical engineers and solar analysts to ensure the delivery of efficient, high performing system design, construction phase by producing accurate, code-compliant designs and documentation. Our office is located in Littleton, MA. What You Will Do: Develop complete PV system designs, including mechanical layouts for mounting structures and detailed electrical system configurations (modules, inverters, wiring, etc.).

Conduct site assessments and evaluate shading, orientation, and racking opportunities to support system layout decisions.

Prepare construction‑ready design documentation, including electrical schematics, single‑line diagrams, mechanical layouts, and site plans.

Ensure all designs comply with applicable local, state, and federal codes, including the National Electrical Code (NEC).

Utilize modeling and simulation software to optimize design performance and system efficiency.

Support permitting processes by preparing and submitting required design packages and responding to jurisdictional inquiries.

Collaborate with project managers, engineers, and analysts during project development and design refinement. What You Will Bring: A NABCEP PV Design Specialist (PVDS) Board Certification.

Or a Bachelor’s degree in Electrical Engineering, Renewable Energy, Engineering Technology, or related field; or equivalent technical training and experience.

2+ years of experience designing industrial, or utility‑scale solar PV systems.

Familiarity with the pre‑construction phases of PV project development, including design, assessment, and permitting.

NABCEP PV Design Specialist (PVDS) Certification required.

Proficiency with AutoCAD (or similar CAD platforms).

Proficiency with power system design and modeling software (e.g., Etap, CYMCAP, WinGIS, PSCAD, PSS/E, CDEGS).

Strong understanding of electrical engineering fundamentals and design tools.

Work is primarily performed in an office environment with standard office equipment.

Occasional travel or field visits may be required to support project needs or stakeholder collaboration. Apply here.