Mortenson acquires Nor-Cal Controls to bolster utility-scale solar integration capabilities

Mortenson has announced the acquisition of Nor-Cal Controls, a California-based provider of energy management systems. The move signals a strategic consolidation by the U.S. solar EPC to manage the increasing technical complexity of solar-plus-storage hybrid plants.

By integrating Nor-Cal’s specialized controls engineering, Mortenson moves toward a vertically integrated model as the utility-scale market faces more stringent requirements for grid stability and millisecond-level power regulation.

Nor-Cal Controls has provided Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) and Power Plant Controller (PPC) systems for more than 14 GW of solar and storage assets. SCADA and PPC systems serve as the central interface between a renewable energy facility and the utility grid, managing active power curtailment and voltage regulation.

Historically, EPC firms have treated control systems as a subcontracted component. However, as battery energy storage systems become a standard addition to solar facilities, the programming and testing of these controllers have become a frequent source of delays during the commissioning phase.

By bringing these capabilities in-house, Mortenson aims to streamline the transition from physical construction to commercial operation. The move is expected to reduce the order-to-install cycle for complex hybrid projects by eliminating the friction often found between third-party software vendors and electrical contractors. The transaction reflects a broader trend of market consolidation within the renewable energy infrastructure sector as developers seek to mitigate risks associated with interconnection queues.

Mortenson, which has delivered nearly 100 GW of renewable energy projects to date, is positioning its service offering to handle the full lifecycle of energy transition infrastructure.

“The addition of Nor-Cal is a significant step in our strategy to provide more comprehensive, integrated solutions for our customers,” said Derek Cunz, CEO of Mortenson. “As the energy grid continues to evolve and become more complex, the ability to integrate sophisticated control systems is a critical differentiator.”

Nor-Cal Controls will continue to operate as a standalone brand within the Mortenson portfolio. The firm will maintain its open-architecture approach, which allows its controllers to interface with various inverter and battery hardware manufacturers. This independence allows Nor-Cal to continue servicing its existing client base of independent power producers while providing Mortenson with a dedicated engineering resource for its utility-scale pipeline. Financial terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.