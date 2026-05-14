Arava Power agrees to acquire half of 670 MW OCI Energy Texas solar project

Israeli solar developer and independent power producer Arava Power has agreed to acquire a 50% ownership interest in the 670 MWdc (512.6 MWac) La Salle Solar facility, from Texas-based OCI Energy.

The facility site, located about 60 miles northeast of Lardeo, Texas, is currently under development, with commercial operations expected to begin in 2028. The companies will jointly finance, construct, own and operate the project.

The companies have previously collaborated on two other projects in the Texas market. The first was the Sunray solar farm, a 270 MW project in Uvalde county, which Arava Power began operating in 2024 after acquiring the project from OCI in 2021.

The second project is Project Sunroper, a 347 MWdc facility, which secured construction financing from ING Capital in February 2026, backed by a 20-year power purchase agreement (PPA) with an undisclosed Fortune 100 company.

The 670 MW La Salle Solar facility represents the largest single-site solar project developed by either of the companies, and is expected to produce enough electricity to power 100,000 homes.

“La Salle Solar is a milestone not only because of its size, but because it reflects the consistency and expertise of our team,” said OCI Energy president Sabah Bayatli in a statement. “Texas continues to be the foundation of our portfolio, and La Salle demonstrates our ability to deliver repeatable, high-quality projects that meet the evolving needs of the grid.”

The facility adds to a growing list of enormous solar projects in Texas, which, according to recent data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration, will cause the total annual energy output from solar in the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) market to exceed that of coal in 2026. In 2027, the EIA estimates total energy output by solar will reach 99 terawatt-hours (TWh), compared to 66 TWh output by coal.

According to the EIA, nearly 31.6 GW of photovoltaic solar plants larger than 1 MW in nameplate capacity are now operating in Texas, with another 39 GW in the planning stages.

Arava Power now lists a portfolio of more than 2 GW of generation capacity either operating or under development across Israel and North America. OCI Energy said it is targeting a portfolio of up to 10 GW in projects under development and management by 2028.