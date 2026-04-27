Meta signs with Overview Energy power AI datacenters with space-based solar

Meta is pivoting to orbital infrastructure to solve its power procurement challenges, signing a first-of-its-kind agreement with Overview Energy to deliver space-based solar power to its data centers.

The agreement gives Meta early access to capacity from Overview’s space solar energy system of up to 1 GW. The system collects solar energy in space and beams it to existing solar facilities on the ground, where it is converted into electricity, allowing these assets to maximize utilization and produce power around-the-clock.

The partnership targets demonstration in 2028 and commercial power delivery is expected in 2030.

Overview’s satellites collect continuous sunlight in geosynchronous orbit and beam it to existing solar projects on the ground as low-intensity, near-infrared light. By extending the hours that solar installations can generate power, the system is designed to significantly increase their output without requiring new land, fuel, or lengthy grid interconnection processes. Overview’s beam is invisible, less intense than sunlight, and passively safe for humans, animals, and aircraft.

The partnership reflects a broader industry shift toward behind-the-meter and non-grid solutions as hyperscalers look to insulate themselves from grid volatility. As the grid struggles to meet the power requirements of generative AI, the industry is increasingly moving toward energy parks that integrate solar and storage to bypass sluggish federal interconnection queues.

By securing power from orbit, Meta is betting on Elon Musk’s thesis that solar is the key to space-based AI. Orbital arrays offer a 30% power boost by eliminating atmospheric attenuation and provide roughly five times the energy yield of terrestrial systems by operating outside the day-night cycle.

This move toward vertical integration mirrors terrestrial trends, such as Alphabet’s $4.75 billion acquisition of Intersect Power, as big tech moves toward physical delivery to ensure instantaneous power spikes do not crash local distribution lines.

The orbital strategy allows developers to bypass grid constraints and mounting interconnection bottlenecks that have forced a shift away from speculative new projects. While the total domestic pipeline reached 241 GW in 2025, there are currently 160 GW of committed large-load requests in the pipeline, representing 22% of total peak demand.

This surge in demand is rewriting the solar PPA playbook, turning the market into a seller-led environment where corporate buyers are more willing to accept higher prices and increased risk-sharing to secure reliable electricity.

Overview’s advisory board includes Jim Bridenstine, former NASA Administrator and Congressman; Mike Griffin, former NASA Administrator; and Joseph Kelliher, former FERC Chairman and EVP of Regulatory at NextEra.