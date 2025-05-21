Eaton partners with ChargePoint on EV charging solution

Eaton, an intelligent power management company is collaborating with ChargePoint, a provider of electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions, on integrated charging and infrastructure solutions.

The new technologies that the two are co-developing are intended to advance bidirectional power flow and vehicle-to-everything (V2X) capabilities for customers in the United States, Canada and Europe.

Bidirectional charging technology allows EVs to draw power from the grid (or from the owner’s solar installation) for charging, or the EVs can send it back to the grid. An advantage is that bidirectional charging can help balance renewable generation by charging EVs when prices are low, and discharging at times of high electricity demand. They can serve the same purpose as distributed stationary batteries in this way. Bidirectional charging could also improve distribution circuit utilization, thus reducing the need for distribution system upgrades and keeping customer costs down.

The solutions that Eaton and ChargePoint are developing will include chargers, electrical infrastructure and engineering services as turnkey offerings enabling the electrification of transportation, from vehicles to chargers to the grid. The partners will also work with customers on the design and deployment of EV charging projects.

Eaton is bringing its power management expertise to manage the EV site power requirements, optimize and retrofit infrastructure. The full solution of Eaton’s power optimization coupled with ChargePoint chargers will enable customers to integrate EVs into their energy infrastructure to help power operations.

“Our partnership with Eaton will deliver innovation that addresses the biggest barriers to electrified transportation,” said Rick Wilmer, CEO of ChargePoint. “Together with Eaton, we will create unprecedented value for institutions that deploy EV charging, accelerating electrification, and decarbonizing the planet in parallel.”

The companies report that the Eaton ChargePoint EV charging and infrastructure solutions can be designed for fleet, workplace, commercial real estate, fueling stations and convenience stores, multifamily and single-family residences, as well as public transportation charging needs.