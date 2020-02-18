Morning Brief: TVA plans 200 MW solar, 200 MWh storage, Arizona Public Service announces Clean Energy Future project

APS has reassured its solar customers that it won't allow them to make changes in their billing plans based on the confusing information it accidentally included in their bills.

TVA plans 200 MW solar, 200 MWh storage for its REC program: The Tennessee Valley Authority has contracted with Origis Energy for 200 MW of solar and 200 MWh of battery storage, from which it will make power available to its customers under its renewable energy credit program. The project is among 484 MW of renewable energy projects that TVA selected, either to contract for directly or to approve under its Green Invest program for large commercial and industrial customers. Under that program, Vanderbilt University will purchase electricity from a 35 MW Silicon Ranch solar project, and TVA has selected almost 250 MW of additional renewables projects for which off-takers have yet to be announced. Source: Tennessee Valley Authority

Arizona Public Service announces its Clean Energy Future project: In line with its target to reach 65% clean energy by 2030, including 45% from renewables, Arizona Public Service has announced a joint Clean Energy Future Project with 13 firms to “evaluate innovative clean energy ideas and prioritize those that will be most beneficial,” and to support electrification of transportation. Arcadia gives customers the option to buy renewably generated electricity; EnergyHub offers a DERMS platform; EVgo provides fast EV charging; Form Energy is developing long-duration energy storage; Highland Electric Transportation facilitates EV school bus ownership; Landis+Gyr has smart grid solutions; Modern Energy owns a DERMS business; NuScale Power develops modular nuclear reactors; Pattern Energy develops wind farms; Recurve facilitates demand response; Siemens is an EPC with gas expertise and a share in a wind development joint venture; sPower develops solar and wind projects; and Uplight supports energy efficiency and customer engagement. Source: Advanced Energy Economy

NYSEIA forms Long Island Solar & Storage Alliance: “New York Solar Energy Industries Association (NYSEIA), announced today the official formation of its Long Island Solar & Storage Alliance (LISSA). The mission of the alliance is to promote a thriving and ethical solar business community on Long Island, and to advocate for rapid solar energy and energy storage development in territory managed by the Long Island Power Authority (LIPA). Source: NYSEIA

Sol-Ark named finalist for “American-Made Solar Prize’: “Sol-Ark, a Texas-based solar engineering firm was named a semi-finalist in the U.S. Department of Energy’s American-Made Solar Prize on February 11, 2020 for its latest “virtual power plant” nanogrid solution that makes backup power affordable for the general public while reducing utility company costs. The power centers work with batteries to safely convert neighborhood homes into thousands of power banks that utilities can access to solve critical demand issues while providing homeowners with safe backup.” Source: Sol-Ark

Gas South and Cobb EMC break ground on solar + storage project: Gas South and Cobb EMC have broken ground on a 1.85 MW of solar and 1 MW/4 MWh of battery storage project on the Cobb EMC campus to help power its operations. The project is owned by Gas South for Cobb EMC to support future sustainability efforts for both companies. The project is being developed by Creative Solar USA of Kennesaw Georgia and Northern Reliability and is slated for completion by May 2020. Source: Creative Solar