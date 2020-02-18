Job moves at LG Solar, Constellation, Rosendin, Sun Tribe, Clearway, Worley, Brightcore, Blue Planet

The pv magazine jobs column covers executive and boardroom moves in solar, storage, cleantech, utilities and venture capital. This week is heavy on personnel moves at project developers.

Devin Welch was promoted to CEO at Sun Tribe Solar, a financier, developer and EPC for clean energy projects focused on schools, government and C&I buildings.

Rosendin promoted David Lincoln to senior VP. Lincoln’s team has built over 8 GW of solar projects and 22 GW of wind projects with revenues exceeding $500 million in 2020, according to a company release.

Brendon Quinlivan was promoted to president of the solar business at Constellation, an Exelon-owned supplier of retail and wholesale power.

Andrea Ruotolo was promoted to global lead of distributed energy systems at Worley, an energy project manager. Ruotolo has more than 13 years’ experience in smart grid, distributed energy systems and microgrids — and served as project manager of the community microgrids initiative within New York’s REV program.

Brad Harbidge, previously with SunPower, is now senior director of planning and optimization at Clearway Energy Group, a renewable energy project development, finance, and operations firm with projects ranging from community solar to some of the largest solar plants in the U.S.

Brightcore Energy works on building energy performance in the commercial and institutional sector. The company named Steven Berkenfeld to the new post of chief strategy officer. Berkenfeld spent more than 30 years at Lehman Brothers/Barclays and co-headed the firm’s cleantech initiative. Brightcore customers include Madison Square Garden and Citi Field.

Jane Pimentel is now senior regional sales manager at LG Solar USA. She was previously at Engie Storage.

Christopher Johnson is now CEO at Blue Planet Energy Systems. Founded by Henk Rogers, the company installs LiFePO4-based battery systems in Hawaii.

Danielle Fong, former chief science officer of defunct energy storage company, LightSail Energy, is now “Knight Commander (Public Health),” according to her LinkedIn profile. Fong writes, “…leading habit-changing strategies to curtail the Covid19 coronavirus spread (to launch: GoWashYourHands.earth: a geolocated app that adaptively pushes push notifications to you reminding you to wash your hands more frequently as risk increases…”