People on the move: Swift Current Energy, Lightsource bp, WTS Energy, and more

Swift Current Energy announced that Brian Dee has joined the company as chief financial officer (CFO). Brian, a seasoned energy executive, joins Swift Current as the company prepares to own and operate more than 1 GW of renewable energy projects by the end of this year and invest in its market-leading, multi-technology development pipeline. Most recently, Brian served as CFO of Atlantic Power & Utilities, an independent power producer with operations across North America. His nearly two-decade track record at the company includes $6 billion in capital raises and $4 billion in acquisitions and divestitures.

Lightsource bp appointed Emilie Wangerman as our chief operating officer (COO) of the United States and member of our executive team, effective immediately. Wangerman will lead the growth and development of our ambitious U.S. portfolio, strengthening our market position as a leader in the region. She has been an integral part of Lightsource bp since joining in late 2017 to significantly accelerate expansion into the U.S. market. During six years under Emilie’s leadership, the business development team executed more than 4GW of power contracts with a wide range of power purchasers that include universities, utilities and well-known brands such as McDonald’s, eBay, Verizon, and Amazon. Over the last seven months, Emilie has been acting as interim COO of the U.S.

Accounting Manager Jersey City, NJ | Solar Job Description As the Accounting Manager, you will be responsible for overseeing all financial and accounting activities of the company. You will ensure accuracy and compliance with regulatory requirements while contributing to the financial planning and strategic decision-making processes. Responsibilities: Oversee and manage all general accounting functions, including accounts payable, accounts receivable, payroll, general ledger, and financial reporting.

Ensure timely and accurate month-end and year-end closing processes.

Prepare and review financial statements, budgets, and forecasts.

Ensure compliance with federal, state, and local legal requirements by researching existing and new legislation, consulting with outside advisors, and filing financial reports.

Coordinate the preparation of regulatory reporting.

Liaise with external auditors and ensure the successful completion of annual audits.

Develop and manage annual budgets and financial forecasts.

Analyze variances and provide recommendations for corrective actions.

Monitor and report on financial performance against budgets and forecasts.

Evaluate and implement internal control systems to enhance the accuracy of financial records and compliance with accounting standards.

Identify and recommend process improvements to increase the efficiency and effectiveness of the accounting function. Requirements: Bachelor’s degree in Accounting, Finance, or related field.

CPA or CMA certification an asset.

Minimum of five years of progressive experience in accounting or finance roles.

Strong knowledge of GAAP and financial reporting requirements.

Proficiency in accounting software and Microsoft Office Suite.

Excellent analytical, organizational, and problem-solving skills.

Strong attention to detail and ability to meet tight deadlines.

Experience in the renewable energy sector is a plus. Apply here.