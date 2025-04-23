People on the move: Array Technologies, CleanCapital, SEIA and more

Array Technologies announced that Nicholas Strevel joined as its new senior vice president of product management and technical sales. He was previously vice president, product, at First Solar. With over 15 years in solar and electrification, Strevel drive product strategy and lead the newly formed technical sales function to support customers worldwide.

CoolIT Systems, a specialist in AI and high-performance computing liquid cooling systems, announced the appointment of Jason Waxman as CEO, effective immediately. CoolIT COO Patrick McGinn will also expand his role and become President and COO of the Company. Waxman joins CoolIT from Fluke Corporation, a specialist in compact professional test and measurement tools, which he led for three years as president.

Scott Elias was named director of policy and market development at CleanCapital, specialists in middle market clean energy and storage investment. Elias was previously vice president of policy and market development at CleanCapital and before that was director of state affairs, Mid-Atlantic for the Solar Energy Industries Association.

Rachel Skaar was named director of communications at Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA), replacing Morgan Lyons who was promoted to senior director of communications. Skaar was previously deputy communications director for the U.S. Senate Environment and Public Works Committee. She also served as press secretary for U.S. Senator Michael Bennet.

Job of the week

Policy & Research Manager: The States Project

Remote, $97,582 – $103,000*

The States Project (TSP) connects the importance of state legislatures to every aspect of our lives and brings together communities to help build a healthy, sustainable, and prosperous future for all.

Our electoral work focuses on winning governing majorities in the states by making state legislative campaigns more effective and better-funded. Our policy work provides nonpartisan tools and resources that connect a diverse community of state lawmakers committed to improving lives for the people they serve. We do it because we believe that state legislatures are the strongest force for change in this country.

LOCATION: National. 100% Remote, with 5-10% of expected travel for in-person team meetings and events.

DEADLINE TO APPLY: April 25, 2025.

Position Details:

This is a full-time, exempt, at-will position. The team currently operates remotely, with occasional in-person team retreats, etc. Some travel will be required. Additional evening and weekend hours are occasionally required to fulfill the duties of this position.

The Opportunity:

The Policy and Research Manager will have the opportunity to conduct significant policy research, writing, analysis and legislative tracking as a member of the Lawmaker Engagement team.

This role will ensure TSP’s policy resources meet the needs of state lawmakers and help achieve the American Promise in principles-aligned ways. This work will include policy research and drafting of memos, policy resources, and components of model policies, responsibility for policy tracking processes, and collaborating with other teams to support them in using and engaging with these systems. The role reports to the Senior Director of Policy.

What You Will Do

Principal activities will include but not be limited to:

Policy Research & Drafting, Policy Tracking & Policy Library Management, Team Support

Qualifications

4+ years experience working in public policy or research within non-profits or any level of government, or combination of work experience

Bachelors’ degree or equivalent

Strong policy research and/or legislative analysis skillset

Experience with state legislative research and/or legislative drafting

Passion for and alignment with the organization’s mission, vision, and theory of change

Self-starter with a drive to make things happen: proven track record of excellence and high standards for success

Highly collaborative approach

Excellent written and verbal communication skills

Capable of independently managing time and tasks associated with a fast-paced organization

Desired Qualifications

Experience or knowledge on the intersection of policy and politics, and the role of elected officials in setting policy

Advanced degree (MPA, MPP, MA, JD, etc.)

*Compensation:

The salary for this position is $97,582 – $103,000*. Salary offers are made based on the market rate and the candidate’s demonstrated level of proficiency, experience, and credentials.

