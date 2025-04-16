People on the move: GridStor, New Energy Equity, SolarBank and more

GridStor, a developer and operator of utility-scale battery energy storage systems, announced that Daniel Dedrick has been appointed as the company’s chief technology officer (CTO). Dedrick has more than 20 years of experience leading power system engineering, technology development, and project development across multiple energy technologies. He joined GridStor in 2022 and served most recently as the company’s senior vice president of engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) and technical operations. As CTO, Dedrick will oversee technical operations associated with GridStor’s fast-growing portfolio of battery energy storage systems, including transmission and interconnection, EPC, project operations, and asset management. Tony Song, GridStor’s vice president of EPC, will step into the role of senior vice president of EPC and add oversight of the company’s project construction activities to his responsibilities for project engineering and technology selection.

New Energy Equity announced that Josh Kunkel, current president of New Energy Equity, will be promoted to chief executive officer as part of a planned transition effective June 1, 2025. Co-founder and current CEO, Matt Hankey will be taking on a new role at parent corporation, Allete as emerging technologies officer, focusing on broad initiatives across the Allete family of companies, while remaining on the New Energy Equity Board of Directors. Kunkel joined New Energy Equity in 2020 as vice president of business development and was promoted to president in 2022. New Energy Equity develops, finances, operates, and manages solar power generation assets, providing clean electricity to commercial, industrial, municipal, and utility customers under long-term contracts.

SolarBank Corporation has retained Martone Advisors LLC and its principal, Jonathan Martone, as an advisor to the company on its planned expansion into the data center market. Mr. Martone has held various leadership roles in the data center and telecommunications industries for over 25 years. Martone works to ensure utilities have the proper grid power, leveraging new energy sources and technology for additional power and more.

Noon Energy, a specialist in ultra-long-duration energy storage, appointed Andrew Oh as chief operating officer (COO) and Aric Saunders as executive vice president (EVP), commercialization. Oh and Saunders will play instrumental roles in accelerating Noon Energy’s growth. Oh will focus on forging strategic alliances and driving financial strategy to secure key partnerships and funding opportunities. Saunders will lead market expansion efforts, leveraging his experience in scaling renewable energy solutions. Their immediate focus will include implementing a scale-up strategy to position Noon Energy as a leader in the ultra-long-duration energy storage market, which is projected to reach $500 billion by 2030.

Job of the week

Chief Economist, World Resources Institute, $192k to $230k

This is a hybrid position which requires 8 days per month in the office. You can be based in our office in the US, the UK, the Netherlands, India, Indonesia, China, Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, Rwanda, Kenya or Ethiopia. Existing work authorization is required at the time of application submission.

World Resources Institute (WRI) is a global research organization working to improve people’s lives, protect nature and halt climate change.

Job Highlight:

WRI is seeking an experienced, strategic and dynamic Chief Economist, to play a central role in driving the economic transition needed to achieve the world’s climate, nature and people goals.

This is an exciting new position. WRI is committed to addressing systemic barriers and enablers and tackling these three intertwined goals together, rather than offering piecemeal solutions and tackling the three challenges in isolation. By playing a leadership role in such a large and impact-oriented NGO, the Chief Economist has the opportunity to help overhaul the unsustainable production and consumption patterns driving today’s crises.

You (Chief Economist) will develop WRI’s approach to how to grow green, in a way which supports improved human well-being through resilient growth and development whilst reducing carbon emissions and protecting the natural environment. All countries in the world are trying to figure this out at the same time, and you will draw on WRI’s research excellence and country and global presence to provide learn from and develop this ‘practice’.

You (Chief Economist) will help build out and guide economics teams in every WRI Country Office, supporting governments and partners to implement new economic pathways and learn from each other. This might include integrating climate, nature and people into macro-economic frameworks; shifting economic incentives through policy (e.g. fiscal, trade, industrial and labor policy), regulation, and behavior change; and maximizing benefits of the transition through green skilling, social protection, and economic diversification. You will also be responsible for integrating equity into your work.

You (Chief Economist) will also work with the human systems teams in WRI to develop the economic rationale and priorities for their strategies to transform how the world produces food and energy and develops its cities, translating this into research and action on the ground.

You will sit in the Climate, Economics & Finance (CEF) Program, reporting to the Global Program Director, providing Chief Economist leadership both with CEF and across the Institute.

What will you do:

Strategy and Thought Leadership (25%)

Research, Data & Innovation (20%)

External Engagement & Collaboration (20%)

Leadership and Development of Economics Function (20%)

Fundraising (15%)

What will you need:

Education: You have an advanced degree in Economics, Development Economics, Environmental Economics, or a related field.

Experience: You have a minimum of 20 years of experience in economic analysis, policy development, or advisory roles related to climate change, sustainable development, or environmental economics. A proven track record in leading high-level economic research and providing strategic advice to senior leaders or policymakers.

Leadership: Strong leadership experience, with at least 10 years of managing teams and complex programs. Ability to mentor and inspire others, fostering collaboration and driving high-impact results.

Policy Expertise: Deep understanding of global climate change and environmental policies, economic models, and the economic dimensions of just transitions and energy, food and urban system change, including shifting economic incentives and social and economic implications for vulnerable communities.

Global Engagement: Experience working in or with international organizations, global policy processes (e.g., G20, MDBs, UNFCCC), and other high-level economic and climate/environment governance forums.

Fundraising: Experience in securing funding and building relationships with institutional donors and partners.

Technical Skills: Expertise in economic policy and incentives. Knowledge related to trade. Knowledge of green economic models, or other advanced economic modeling techniques.

Communication Skills: Exceptional written and oral communication skills, with experience in delivering complex economic analysis to diverse audiences, including policymakers, donors, and the public.

Global Experience: Significant experience working in diverse international contexts, with a demonstrated ability to navigate political and cultural differences.

Country Experience: Experience working in and with Emerging and Developing Country Economies, with an understanding of economic barriers, enablers, policy making and political economy.

Languages: You are proficient in verbal and written English.

Requirements: Existing work authorization is required where this position is based.

If located in another country office, salary will be determined by local market conditions. Salary is commensurate with experience and other compensable factors.

How to Apply:

Please submit a resume with a cover letter by April 25, 2025. We will review applications on an ongoing basis. We may close for applications sooner if we receive a high volume of qualified applications.

You must apply through the WRI Careers portal to be considered.