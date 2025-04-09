People on the move: Electric Power Engineers, OneEthos, SunHydrogen and more

Electric Power Engineers (EPE), a specialist in power systems engineering, announced today that Stephanie Badr has been appointed chief executive officer, effective immediately. Badr succeeds Hala Ballouz, EPE’s co-founder and longtime CEO, who is transitioning to the role of Chief Vision Officer and Chair of the company’s board of directors. Badr brings over two decades of industry experience, most recently serving as EPE’s Chief Operating Officer. As one of the company’s original 10 employees, Badr has played a pivotal role in EPE’s global growth since 2007 and has led operations and strategic planning since 2017. Badr will continue to lead with passion, fostering a people-first culture that empowers and enables the team as a unified brain trust around EPE’s mission and vision, working together to solve the challenges of the grid of the future. Badr holds an Executive MBA from the University of Texas at Austin and a Master’s degree in electrical and electronics engineering from the Lebanese University.

OneEthos, a provider of solar financing technology solutions, today announced the addition of David Radzihovsky as their first head of growth, commercial. In this new role, Radzihovsky will be responsible for driving growth and spearheading business development initiatives for OneEthos’ commercial solar lending division. He will also be focused on developing a robust go-to-market strategy to align with the company’s objectives. Radzihovsky brings over a decade of experience in U.S. residential and commercial solar finance, having contributed to approximately $15 billion in deployed funding throughout his career to date. He has worked with over 1,000 solar contractors, sales organizations, and strategic partners across the residential and small commercial sectors.

SunHydrogen, Inc., an Iowa-based green hydrogen producer, promoted Syed Mubeen to the position of chief technology officer and the appointment of Hans-Peter Klein as Business Operations Director. Mubeen previously served as the company’s chief scientific officer since January 2022, where he played a pivotal role in driving the strategic direction and execution of the company’s technology development, particularly in advancing the company’s Gen 2 and Gen 3 renewable hydrogen panel systems. Klein brings over 20 years of experience in automation, automotive, and fuel cell technology, with a strong track record in managing complex cross-functional teams and high-stakes projects across Europe, the USA, and Asia.

Job of the week

Senior Director or Managing Director, National Programs and Policy

$150k to $180k per year, plus bonus; Washington D.C.-area, remote; full time

About the job

The Coalition for Community Solar Access (“CCSA”) is seeking qualified applicants for a Senior Director or Managing Director (depending on experience), National Programs and Policy, to advance the interests of the community solar industry. The anticipated start date for this position is immediate. CCSA is a growing organization working to open, protect, and serve markets for community and distributed solar and storage across the country. The Senior / Managing Director, National Programs and Policy will lead CCSA coverage of federal policy, cross-cutting issue campaigns, and national coalition and partnership leadership and engagements. CCSA regularly works directly and in coordination with core industry allies including the Solar Energy Industry Association (SEIA), congressional offices, federal agencies and coalitions to advance the community solar industry through supportive federal programs, tax incentives and legislation. The role will (1) guide CCSA’s federal initiatives and ensure that relevant federal developments are analyzed, assessed and disseminated to members and across the organization, and (2) develop and lead cross-cutting relevant cross-cutting national and organizational projects and initiatives, and (3) lead CCSA management, development, and engagement with key national coalitions and strategic partnerships. CCSA is a fast paced, mission driven, collegial, and fun work environment. The ideal candidate will share CCSA’s mission to expand access to solar for all, and fit the fast paced and self-starting culture. Qualifications: Excellent written and spoken communication skills with strong technical knowledge of energy related issues and experience engaging with federal policymakers

Strong experience in renewable and solar energy policy and with federal congressional and agency advocacy; preferably directly on behalf or within a renewable energy business or association.

Ability to achieve policy and market goals through a variety of federal engagements including a combination of: Congressional outreach and engagement Federal agency outreach and engagement Advocacy including written and informal Ability to speak to and work effectively with both conservative and progressive constituencies

Ability to efficiently manage CCSA Member input within organization’s Committee process; working alongside the policy team, members and broader coalitions of local stakeholders

Ability to co-lead thought leadership development of policy positions of CCSA with the President and CEO and National Programs staff.

Ability to work within the trade association environment and represent industry interests to effectuate industry-beneficial outcomes. Responsibilities: Drive, manage, track and engage through effective advocacy with federal legislation that impacts the Community Solar and distributed solar and storage industries

Track and engage through effective advocacy with federal administrative agency actions that impact the community solar and distributed solar and storage industries (IRA implementation, EPA’s Solar for All Program and Clean Energy tax credits, etc)

Develop and lead national cross-cutting issue campaigns. These campaigns often require strong ability to understand and translate complicated market and policy dynamics into easily intelligible and digestible advocacy efforts for key policymakers and stakeholders

Lead outreach, engagement, and management of CCSA national partnerships and coalitions

Develop new and expand depth and breadth of existing community and distributed solar and storage -focused federal opportunities

Work with and beside CCSA members in anticipating, developing and advocating for policies that advance and expand community solar and distributed solar and storage opportunities

Serve as lead staff for federal policy efforts

Manage CCSA federal staff

Manage CCSA federal and national partnership and coalition consultants – including CCSA’s federal lobbyists and consultant for the emerging DER coalition

Manage and coordinate CCSA participation in FERC related proceedings in coordination with broader DER allies, with support of CCSA regulatory team

Serve as federal policy expert to federal agencies and legislative audiences

Lead and manage CCSA engagement with the Department of Energy NCSP with the support of CCSA’s regulatory affairs team

Support development and execution of national communications efforts alongside CCSA Senior Director for Public Affairs

Support development and review of CCSA annual planning for federal advocacy and national partnerships Requirements: Minimum 7+ years working in federal policy with a preference for electricity, energy, or environmental work experience

Self-starter, with strong political instincts, and ability to work in dynamic, fast paced, virtual environment

Collaborative nature, and demonstrable ability to work well with internal teams in a virtual environment

Experience and tangible achievements developing and advocating for federal legislation and/or regulatory policy

Experience managing direct staff and consultants

Potential for ~20% travel

Candidates must be currently eligible to work in the United States Compensation and Benefits: Base salary range is between $150,000-180,000 with the opportunity to participate in an additional performance incentive plan. Salary will be determined by the education, experience, knowledge and skills of the applicant, and alignment with market data.

Comprehensive benefits include health insurance (90% premiums paid for employees and 75% premiums paid for dependents); 100% paid vision and dental insurance for employees and dependents

3% retirement plan employer contribution

Company sponsored short-term and long-term disability insurance, and life insurance

Paid parental leave (eligible after 6 months of employment)

3 weeks paid vacation (at start) and 11 paid holidays

Professional coaching opportunities

A fun and collegial environment

Weekly all-hands company meeting keeps you engaged and connected to the organization and your team members Location: Washington D.C. Metro Area (non-negotiable) Flexible worksite – e.g. home or shared worksite Culture: Our team members are passionate about expanding access to renewable energy solutions to every American energy consumer and are constantly striving to improve and better ourselves. We are committed to diversity, equity, inclusion and justice in the workplace and in the communities with which we partner. If you will enjoy working in a growing organization with a collegial work environment, and in a fast paced and self-starting culture, you are probably a great fit for our team! Applications Process: Please email Cover Letter and Resume to careers@communitysolaraccess.org with email header “CCSA Senior Director National Programs and Policy Application – YOUR NAME”.