California introduces bill to accelerate heat pump adoption

A bill in the California Senate aims to streamline the California’s permitting process for heat pumps and create a certification program for contractors who install heat pumps and heat pump heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) systems.

Introduced by Sen. Wiener (D), SB 282, or the “Heat Pump Access Act,” would create:

a simplified process that prohibits jurisdictions or homeowners associations from imposing additional requirements on heat pump installations beyond state code;

a faster process that mandates instant or expedited permit issuance for heat pumps;

a maximum of one permit for heat pump installations;

a self-certification pathway for code compliance for contractors to install heat pumps; and

standardized permitting fees with caps to improve affordability.

“Unfortunately,” Sen. Wiener said in a press release, “the permitting process for heat pumps is deeply broken, making homeowners suffer long waits, high fees, and needless hoops just to install a heat pump.”

California’s complex permitting system makes heat pump installation slow and unnecessarily expensive, Sen. Weiner said. California has 600 jurisdictions with authority over heat pump permitting, which “creates a patchwork of local permitting requirements,” Sen. Weiner said.

Sen. Wiener said streamlining permitting for heat pumps will help ensure California meets its goal to install 6 million heat pumps by 2030 and achieve carbon neutrality by 2045. With just under 2 million heat pumps installed throughout the state, California has five years to deploy over 4 million additional heat pumps if it is to meet this goal.

Additionally, The Heat Pump Access Act would require the commission to establish statewide heat pump installation certification and training programs for licensed contractors by 2027. The certification requirement would only apply to contractors of residential heat pump water heaters and heat pump HVACs.

According to Sen. Wiener, fossil-fuel fired space and water heaters have caused over 354 fatalities in California.

Previously, Sen. Weiner was one of the two senators who introduced the Solar Bill of Rights (S-288) in 2019.

The Heat Pump Access Act is set for hearing April 23.