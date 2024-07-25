People on the move: Origis Energy, EVPassport, and more

Origis Energy hired capital markets leader Deborah Kross. Most recently at Wells Fargo as managing director, portfolio manager for power, utilities and renewables, Deborah brings two decades of project finance leadership in North America to her new position at Origis as the senior vice president of Capital Markets.

Paul Subzak was hired as vice president of engineering at Affordable Wire Management.

EVPassport announced Liz Howard has been appointed chief financial officer; John Gilbrook has been named senior vice president, North American sales; and Brian McKinnon has joined as vice president of channel partnerships and alliances.

Additional job moves provided by EnergeiaWorks:

Michael Schutz is starting a new position as Market Sector Leader, Renewable Energy & Power Delivery at Bowman Consulting.

is starting a new position as Market Sector Leader, Renewable Energy & Power Delivery at Bowman Consulting. Evan Wilson announces the newest addition to his CanREA Alberta team – Radha Rajagopalan.

North America’s leading renewable energy search firm

Business developer, Microgrids Remote, Remote

Permanent

Solar Job Description As Business Developer, Microgrids you will play a crucial part in driving our client’s success and growth in the microgrid industry. The ideal candidate will have a strong background in business development, a deep understanding of the microgrid industry (both on/off-grid), and the ability to build and maintain strong relationships with clients and partners. Responsibilities Identify, create, and pursue new business opportunities in the microgrid industry (both on / off-grid), including potential customers, partners, and projects

Develop and implement effective business development strategies to expand our organizations presence in the microgrid market

Build and maintain strong relationships with clients, partners, and stakeholders in the industry. Help identify and successfully on-board development / execution partners in key regions

Stay up-to-date on industry trends, regulations, competitors, and market dynamics, and provide insights and recommendations to inform our organization’s strategies

Work closely with internal cross-Atlantic teams, such as engineering, project management, and finance, to develop and deliver tailored solutions that meet client needs.

Visit the customers, negotiate contracts, ensure client satisfaction, and maintain a high level of service and support.

Represent our organization at industry events, conferences, and meetings, and promote our brand and capabilities. Requirements A bachelor’s degree in a related field, such as business or engineering is required. A master’s degree is preferred.

A minimum of 5 years of experience in business development, sales, or a similar role in the microgrid or C&I energy management space, in the US.

Experience developing and closing complex, solution-based, financially oriented projects exceeding $5,000,000 in CAPEX and with a long sales cycle (more than 12 months).

Experience with behind-the-meter generation or storage is highly appreciated. Should also be proficient in the use of the HOMER PRO software.

Experience and understanding of 3rd party financed energy projects is preferred.

Demonstrated success in identifying and pursuing new business opportunities and a track record of achieving sales targets.

Strong understanding of the US microgrid and/or C&I energy management industry, including technology (gensets, solar PV, storage, control systems), market trends, and regulatory frameworks.

Excellent communication and strong analytical and problem-solving, with the ability to build rapport and influence stakeholders.

Ability to work independently, manage multiple projects, and meet deadlines.

Living in the USA and a willingness to travel as required, both domestically and internationally. Apply here.