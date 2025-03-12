People on the move: Skycharger, SUNation Energy, EVgo and more

Skycharger, a leading provider of electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions, announced the appointment of John Friedrich as its new chief development officer. Friedrich will spearhead strategic initiatives to expand Skycharger’s footprint in the clean transportation sector. Friedrich brings extensive expertise in securing and managing multimillion-dollar grants, leading large-scale clean energy and transportation programs, and collaborating with government agencies to advance decarbonization efforts. His deep understanding of zero-emission fleet transitions, workforce and community development, and environmental policy makes him a key asset as Skycharger continues its mission to revolutionize EV infrastructure.

SUNation Energy, Inc., a provider of sustainable solar energy and backup power solutions for households, businesses, and municipalities, today announced that chief operating officer James Brennan has assumed the title and additional responsibilities of chief financial officer, effective March 5, 2025. Mr. Brennan, who joined SUNation in 2015 and was appointed chief operating officer in 2022, brings more than 30 years of domestic and international experience in M&A, finance, strategy, corporate development, sales and marketing to his new role.

The Georgia Solar Energy Industries Association (GASEIA) has elected new leadership. Brion Fitzpatrick of Nexamp has been elected President, and Noam Bar-Zemer of SolAmerica Energy was elected Vice President. Thomas Wilson of Brady Ware will serve as Secretary, and Kate McCormick of RWE is now Treasurer.

Job of the week

Paid internship: EVgo

Intern, Market Development & Public Policy, External Affairs

Washington DC • Remote (United States)

EVgo is a leader in electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions, building and operating one of the largest public fast charging networks in the United States. With over 1,000 fast charging locations across more than 35 states, EVgo serves more than 1 million customer accounts. Our mission is to expedite the mass adoption of electric vehicles by creating a convenient, reliable, and affordable EV charging network that delivers fast charging to everyone. For more information, visit our website. Intern position summary: EVgo’s Market Development and Public Policy team is seeking a graduate-level summer intern to support its policy work throughout the U.S. The intern can expect to learn about public policy issues related to transportation electrification. While graduate level students are preferred, EVgo will also consider undergraduate students with demonstrated work and/or extracurricular experience relevant to energy, transportation, communications, the environmental field, or public policy. Internship duration is 12-weeks, 30-hours per week, starting June 2, 2025. Responsibilities: Conduct research related to policy proposals, funding programs, regulatory dockets, codes and standards developments related to transportation electrification in support of the Market Development and Public Policy team.

Contribute to ongoing advocacy campaigns at the federal, state or local level. Monitor rate filings, state legislative action, agency regulatory processes, trade press, and other sources and flagging key takeaways for EVgo. Support development of written testimony in EV dockets and rate cases related to EV charging and rate design. Assist in project management and internal reporting. Support public affairs initiatives including event execution, stakeholder outreach and other communications tasks and research. Preferred skills and experience: This is an excellent opportunity for students currently pursuing master’s degrees in public policy, public administration, engineering, energy and sustainability-related fields. Other skills and attributes include: Demonstrated interest in transportation electrification and sustainability or energy-related fields. Strong research skills and an ability to distill complex information into key takeaways. Base level understanding of energy, transportation or tax policy, and/or electricity markets. Prior internship or volunteer experience in government at the federal, state or local level or in an advocacy capacity. The hourly rate for this position is $22.00 – $33.00 USD. The hourly rate may vary depending on job-related factors, including education, knowledge, skills, and experience.

To find out more, or to join the EVgo network, visit www.evgo.com.