People on the move: GridBeyond, Haven Energy, Weideman Group and more

GridBeyond, a global smart grid and AI energy optimization company, announced the appointment of Jess Greene as director of front-of-the-meter (FTM) in North America. Prior to joining GridBeyond, Greene served in strategic sales and business development roles where she was instrumental in securing major enterprise wins and positioning AI and energy technologies for scale. In her new role, Greene will lead GridBeyond’s efforts to scale its energy intelligence platform for front-of-the-meter applications across California. Her focus will include expanding partnerships with utilities, IPPs, and developers; enhancing asset optimization strategies; and driving revenue growth in an increasingly dynamic and resource-constrained market.

Haven Energy announced that Doug Golden has joined the company as chief commercial officer. Doug is based in the Houston area, where he’s spent the past 22 years of his career. Golden brings over two decades of executive leadership in the energy sector, with the last 15 years dedicated to developing and deploying distributed energy resources (DERs) including energy storage, solar and electric vehicle infrastructure (EVSE). As the company scales deployment of solar-plus-storage systems and integrated virtual power plants (VPPs) across the country, Golden will lead Haven’s commercial strategy, business development, and market expansion.

Ryan McCarthy has been named partner at Weideman Group, California’s premier full-service lobbying and consulting firm. Since McCarthy joined the firm as director of climate and clean energy, Weideman Group has more than tripled its climate- and clean-energy client base and revenues, propelling the firm into the top ten among Sacramento lobby shops. McCarthy has built out the firm’s expertise by bringing in top climate and clean energy talent, including Meegen Murray, Katharine Eger and Sarah Brennan.

Job of the week

Project development analyst, renewables–Contract

TotalEnergies, Boston, Mass.



Key Responsibilities:



Develop solar and storage projects for large customers, including Fortune 500 companies and government entities.

Evaluate feasibility of solar/storage systems by analyzing customer goals, site conditions, and utility data.

Use design software (Helioscope, Aurora, PVSim, PVSyst, Energy Toolbase) for optimal product selection and system design.

Research policies, incentives, construction codes, and taxes for various markets.

Conduct financial modeling to structure customer offerings (cash sale, lease, PPA) and maximize value.

Optimize costs for customer offerings through value engineering.

and more…

