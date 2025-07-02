How ERCOT’s upcoming RTC+B program could unlock new value streams for storage

From ESS News
In just over six months, ERCOT will roll out a market reform that’s poised to dramatically reshape battery storage economics in Texas.
The Real-Time Co-optimization plus Batteries (RTC+B) initiative, which is set to take effect in early December, will allow the market to optimize ancillary services and energy simultaneously in real-time. This will reduce overall costs and make it easier to dispatch energy resources more efficiently. It could also open up new value streams for storage assets.
So, what’s different? Under RTC+B, batteries will be recognized not just as generation or load, but as flexible assets.
“In the current market, your battery can either be charging or discharging,” explained Jay Jayasuriya, a principal at Sendero Consulting who advises several utilities and developers preparing for RTC+B. He told ESS News that charging batteries function as a load on the grid and discharging batteries are classified as a generation asset. But, he added, under this structure, “you can only discharge 50% because otherwise you’d change your profile.”
Currently, ERCOT procures ancillary services only in the Day-Ahead Market and batteries have a limited ability to switch dynamically or participate fully in both energy and ancillary service markets.
Jayasuriya noted that this rigidity has historically led to missed revenue opportunities or penalties when batteries couldn’t deliver their expected capacity due to scheduling mismatches or technical constraints.
“If you bid too much into the market, you got penalized,” he said. “But, if you can’t commit, you also get penalized.”
Please read the full article on our ESS News website…
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.