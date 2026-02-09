People on the move: BluEarth Renewables, Palmetto, Solar Stack and more

Arun Banskota has been named the new President and CEO of BluEarth Renewables, a Calgary-based Independent Power Producer (IPP) that focuses on acquiring, developing, building, owning, and operating wind, hydro, and solar facilities across North America. Banksota was most recently President and CEO of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., which recently completed a move to become a pure-play regulated utility company owner, operating in the U.S. under the Liberty Utilities brand in Arkansas, California, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma and New Hampshire.

Consumer energy platform Palmetto has announced Liz Coddington as its new COO. Coddington comes to Palmetto after a four-year stint as CFO at Peloton Interactive, Inc., and brings more than 20 years of experience in finance across numerous Fortune 500 companies. Palmetto recently announced a strategic partnership with SunPower and Enphase to make home battery storage more accessible to American families.

Solar Stack, a provider of penetration-free solar mounting systems, has named Sam Mitchum as its COO. Mitchum moved into the role following a 5-year stint as the company’s operations manager. Solar Stack’s patented mounts, which attach to roof surfaces using specialized foam adhesive, can be mounted on many kinds of flat and low-slope roof systems, as well as sloped tile and metal roofs.

Job of the week

Director of Development – Distributed Generation (Renewable Energy) APR Renewables – United States (Remote) APR Renewables is looking for a Director of Development to lead the development of distributed generation projects and portfolios in select markets throughout the country. As Director of Development, you will manage day-to-day development activities for a set of renewable energy projects and portfolios from land acquisition through sale at NTP. With support from internal teams, management, consultants and counsel, the Director of Development will lead real estate/land acquisition, design and engineering, interconnection, permitting, securing state incentives, and eligibility for participation in state-based programs, and play a critical role in the marketing and sale of development assets to IPP investors at NTP. Must be a self-starter, well organized, capable of juggling multiple projects/portfolios and priorities, and enjoy the challenges of taking on new and exciting opportunities. This role will report to the Head of Distributed Generation. Key Responsibilities

Performing research on the best markets for new solar and energy storage installations by analyzing net metering laws, community solar programs, available state-based incentives, and utility RFPs throughout the country.

Coordinate real estate due diligence activities, including review of title commitments, ALTA surveys and lease, easement and crossing agreements.

Manage land acquisitions, interconnection processes, project permitting, and securing state incentives and eligibility for participation in state-based programs.

Coordinate and guide the real estate/land acquisition team on target greenfield sites. Work with the team to identify, generate the deliverables, apply, and obtain certain local, state and/or federal required permits and all other authorized approvals necessary to construct and operate a renewable energy project on a particular site.

Deliver projects on time and within the projected budget.

Collaborate with the team to select and negotiate terms for vendors and consultants who participate in the development process.

Develop and maintain business relationships with key consultants and vendors.

Maintain and provide suggestions for project development tracking and reporting.

Play a critical role in the marketing and sale of development assets to IPP investors at NTP. Qualifications

Bachelor’s Degree or higher in business, planning, engineering, real estate, finance, or relevant field.

Project development experience in the renewable energy and solar industry focused on behind the meter and community solar.

Deep knowledge of net metering laws and community solar programs in multiple states.

Deep knowledge of real estate due diligence best practices and ability to review and negotiate site control documents.

Ability to manage and support multiple projects simultaneously with varying complexities and urgencies presented day-to-day.

Ability to work independently with minimal supervision, multi-task, make decisions, prioritize, and meet assigned deadlines in a fast-paced and ever-changing environment.

Strong organizational skills.

Strong interpersonal skills – able to work and communicate effectively with a cross-functional internal team, vendors, consultants, various project stakeholders, authorities having legal control, utilities, state agencies etc.

Knowledge of GIS is a strong plus. Apply here.