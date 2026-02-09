TotalEnergies signs 1 GW of solar PPAs for Google’s Texas data centers

From pv magazine Global

TotalEnergies has inked two power purchase agreements (PPAs) totaling 1 GW of new solar capacity to power data centers belonging to Google in Texas.

The 15-year PPAs cover two TotalEnergies-owned sites currently under development, namely the 805 MW Wichita and 195 MW Mustang Creek projects, both located west of Dallas. Construction of both sites is expected to begin during the second quarter of this year. Once operational, they will produce around 28 TWh of energy over the duration of the PPA.

Marc-Antoine Pignon, Vice President Renewables U.S. for TotalEnergies, said the agreements represent the largest renewable PPA volume signed by the company in the U.S. to date.

“This highlights TotalEnergies’ strategy to deliver tailored renewable energy solutions that support the decarbonization goals of digital players, particularly data centers,” Pignon added. “Through this PPA, TotalEnergies is also addressing the challenges of land availability and power supply for data centers by enabling large-scale colocation opportunities.”

The latest agreements follows three separate PPAs secured by Clearway, a California-based renewables company 50% owned by TotalEnergies, in January. These PPAs, totaling 1.17 GW of new capacity, will support Google’s data centers in Missouri, Texas and West Virginia.

Will Conkling, Google’s Director of Clean Energy and Power, said that supporting a strong, stable, affordable grid is a top priority of Google as it expands its infrastructure. “Our agreement with TotalEnergies adds necessary new generation to the local system, boosting the amount of affordable and reliable power supply available to serve the entire region,” he added.

The United States had more than 5,400 data centers as of March last year, according to Statista, more than ten times the density of the next highest country, Germany. Last month, the Trump administration unveiled plans to develop a $100 billion AI data center, expected to be powered at least in part by solar and energy storage.