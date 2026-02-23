People on the move: ESS Tech, Xcel Energy and more

ESS Tech, Inc., an innovator in long-duration energy storage solutions, today announced that Randall “Randy” Selesky has joined the company as Chief Commercial Officer (CCO). In this role, Selesky will lead global commercial strategy, sales, marketing, product management, and business development initiatives as ESS advances commercialization and scales deployment of its long-duration energy storage solutions worldwide.

Xcel Energy announced today that Rob Cain has been named its senior vice president, chief technology officer, effective immediately. Cain will lead the company’s Technology and Security Services organization, taking over the role held by Tim Peterson, who accepted a position outside of the company.

First Solar Inc. released an economic impact study showing its U.S. operations supported an estimated 29,605 jobs in 2025, with projections indicating support for 39,320 jobs by 2027.

U.S. Department of the Interior announced the appointment of renewable energy veteran Michael Olsen. With a background spanning both traditional fossil fuels and clean energy, Olsen is set to lead the charge in managing federal land use—a critical step for accelerating the development of utility-scale solar and wind projects.

Solar O&M Technician

Ipsun Solar – Fairfax, VA Solar O&M Technician Location: Washington D.C./Northern Virginia/Maryland Department: Field Operations Reports to: Field Operations Manager Employment Type: Full-Time FLSA Status: Hourly, Non-Exempt About Ipsun Solar At Ipsun Solar, we’re not just installing solar panels; we’re leading the charge towards a sustainable future. Our dedication to renewable energy is unwavering, and we firmly believe in the transformative power of solar technology. If you’re passionate about making a positive impact on the environment, and seeking a career that reflects your values while offering ample growth opportunities, then look no further. As a subsidiary of Civic Renewables, Ipsun Solar provides a seamless transition to solar energy, enabling customers to secure low electricity costs, benefit from a cleaner energy source, and boost property value. About the Role If you’re looking to join a nationwide and fast-growing industry, join the team that’s striving every day to make the world more sustainable. Ipsun Solar, a subsidiary of Civic Renewables, is a private equity-backed provider. We have a dedicated team of clean energy professionals who wake up every day ready to replace dirty energy with clean energy, and we want you to help. Ipsun Solar is seeking an experience O&M Technician. In the Service and O&M Technician (“SOMT”) role, you will be responsible for servicing and maintaining our previous and current fleet of residential and commercial installations. This role is constantly evolving and changing as we install more and more solar arrays, and we take on more and more O&M work. This role is wide ranging in its requirements and skill sets required to succeed. The main tasks will be documenting, tracking, and maintaining our service calls and maintenance pipeline, and creating opportunities for revenue while maintaining happy homeowners. This role will also be responsible for building and maintaining our monitoring platforms prior to and after completion of each installation. Responsible for all incoming service and support needs of our growing installed clients. What You’ll Do: Troubleshoot, maintain, and repair residential solar and battery systems Perform remote troubleshooting and monitoring of solar installations Provide clear documentation of site visit summaries and photos, and maintain an organized work log Removal and re-installation of residential and commercial solar systems Maintaining a stocked, clean, and organized work vehicle Ability to work as a team with other O&M Techs and work independently on occasion

Frequent and clear communication with office personnel

Perform daily job hazard analyses and follow safe electrical work practices You’re a Great Fit If You Have: Excellent customer service skills required

3+ years of experience in solar service work and system troubleshooting

Willingness to learn and adapt to new technologies and techniques.

Strong attention to detail and commitment to safety.

Ability to work in various weather conditions and physically demanding environments.

Must have a valid state driver’s license

Must have a clean driving record (example- no DUI in the last 5 years)

Must be able to successfully pass a pre-employment criminal, driving and drug screen Benefits and Compensation At Ipsun, we offer a competitive salary and a comprehensive benefits package, including: 401(k) with company match

Flexible schedule

Health insurance, including medical, dental, and vision

Opportunities for advancement

Paid time off

Paid training

Professional development assistance

Tuition reimbursement Hourly Rate: $27 – $33 per hour commensurate with experience. Those without any installation or solar experience will begin at the lower end of the range. Apply here.