People on the move: BluEarth Renewables, Palmetto, Solar Stack and more

SunPower, a solar technology, services, and installation company, today announced the promotion of Kapil Rai to be EVP of the New Homes division, which also includes the Multifamily and Light Commercial (C&I) segments. His mandate is to strengthen partnerships with builders, installation partners, financing companies, OEM suppliers, and customers nation wide.

Kapil brings over 20 years of global P&L leadership from the semiconductor industry, where he worked for Future Electronics, Maxim Integrated, Cypress Semiconductor, and Microchip Technology.

RWE Clean Energy: Dr. Ingmar Ritzenhofen, Chief Commercial Officer, was elected as Vice Chair of the SEIA board, focusing on grid integration and large-scale project development. The SEIA board added several new U.S.-based executives this week to address trade and policy challenges, including:

Mark Bench

Kellie MacPherson ( Radian Generation )

Jackie Murphy ( Pivot Energy )

Thomas Plagemann

Manager, Asset Management Avantus – San Diego, CA Avantus is shaping the future by making reliable, low-cost clean energy a global reality. Our legacy of leadership in next generation solar energy includes developing one of the nation’s largest solar clusters and one of the first projects to beat fossil fuel prices back in 2016. Today, we are expanding the boundaries of existing technologies to build one of the largest portfolios of smart power plants with integrated storage, capable of providing millions of people with affordable, zero-emission energy – day and night. Through our relentless pursuit of better, we are decarbonizing our planet at the gigaton level, and bringing the advantages of clean energy to all of us. About The Position We are seeking a highly motivated and organized candidate for the Manager, Asset Management position. The successful candidate will demonstrate sound industry knowledge, superior communications, and detail-oriented organizational skills. This role reports to our Sr. Director, Asset Management. The Manager, Asset Management will assist in onboarding from NTP to COD and post-COD operation of multiple solar and battery sites, ensure maximum availability, achieve compliance with all financial, contractual, and regulatory requirements, and communicate with all relevant parties related to the project companies. This position will also be responsible for assisting in technical and financial due diligence of new projects that are being evaluated for the operating company. Project Management ESSENTIAL FUNCTIONS AND RESPONSIBILITIES: Assist in mid to late-stage project management. Review all key contract terms and conditions during construction and at Substantial Completion.

Own the project onboarding and closeout processes.

Develop the operations project management task list to determine internal and external ownership and delivery schedules.

Manage technical, accounting, tax, and financial personnel and contractors to achieve key deliverables.

Assist in O&M services and LTSA RFPs and subsequent contracting of future projects.

Respond to queries about projects from auditors, financing institutions and internal staff. P&L Management, Finance Assist with a project’s technical and financial due-diligence activities during the financing of Opco projects.

Oversee monthly revenue settlement process for PPAs and merchant lengths and manage project costs with contractors to ensure they align with the budget.

Collaborate with project accountants to monitor bank accounts associated with each project to maintain balances as required by financial partners while maximizing cash available to the company.

Assist with preparation of project budgets, departmental budgets, and updates to project financial models.

Provide feedback on lessons learned from completed projects back to development group on best practices with regard to production modeling, warranties, PPA deliverables, EPC, shared facilities, and O&M contracts.

Work with Project Finance on pro forma, specifically Revenue and Opex modeling for future projects.

Communicate regularly with project owners, off-takers, tax equity providers, lenders, and regulators to make sure the project specific compliance is achieved prior to monthly, quarterly, or annual deadlines.

Ensure the OEM providers are delivering within contractual obligations. Oversee warranty and major maintenance activities.

Initiate and maintain records of payments to investors and lenders.

Work with the tax group in the preparation of tax returns and tax payments for operating projects.

Conduct analysis and prepare various ad-hoc reports on the operating portfolio. Operations Assist in negotiating and managing shared facility services agreements.

Performance engineering to assess the operating performance of solar and BESS systems – determine the root causes of variances to the expected performance.

Recommend remedial actions and monthly reporting to stakeholders with KPI’s.

Support EPC group for SCADA commissioning of projects under development.

Collaborate with the operations team to evaluate and improve operational performance.

Lead operating company (“Opco”) projects’ onboarding from Devco ensuring all the project designs and documentation are transferred over and archived for Opco use during the subsequent operation of assets.

Assist the P&L Asset Manager responsible for P&L in all relevant technical aspects of the projects.

Oversee and coordinate with O&M team on preventative and corrective maintenance.

Review operating data and complete analytic reports on project performance. Required Skills And Qualifications B.S. in Business or related discipline required.

At least 2 years’ experience in Finance, Asset Management, or related field.

Experience in the renewable energy industry and electrical performance of PV projects is preferred.

Proficiency with MS Project, MS Excel, and other MS Office suite products.

Understanding of interconnection and PPA processes with major California and Western utilities and ISOs.

Understanding of NERC compliant PV facilities is preferred.

Development and implementation of report templates, analytical tools, and other asset management specific tools.

Must be detail-oriented with exceptional analytical and organizational skills.

Proficient at extracting and summarizing large amounts of data and analyzing information.

Proven ability to manage multiple projects and priorities within a fast-paced environment.

Must be able to work independently.

Work across many different functions including finance, accounting, legal, operations.

Effective interactions with colleagues, investors, and lenders.

Excellent communication skills, both verbal and written. Pay Range $127,288—$149,750 Apply here.