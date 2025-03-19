People on the move: Silfab Solar, CEA, Environmental Working Group and more

Bernadette Del Chiaro was named senior vice president of California for the Environmental Working Group. Del Chiaro served for nearly 12 years as executive director of the California Solar & Storage Association (CALSSA). Prior to CALSSA she was western states regional director for Environment America. For more than a decade she was director of clean energy & global warming programs at Environment California.

Silfab Solar, a solar module manufacturer, named Mike Boggs the company’s chief people officer. In his new role, Boggs will help ready Silfab’s solar cell manufacturing facility scheduled for full operations in April 2025. In addition, Boggs will spearhead all aspects of human resources, including driving talent development, implementation of HR strategies and operations, as well as employee health and safety across Silfab’s manufacturing facilities and corporate operations.

Charge Enterprises, an electrical, broadband, and electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure company, announce the appointment of Spencer Bolgard as chief executive officer (CEO). Bolgard brings a wealth of experience in the electrical, automation, electronics, energy efficiency, and EV charging sectors with 40 years of experience and a track record of delivering strategic execution and revenue generation across the electrical, automation, electronics, and energy savings sectors. He joins Charge Enterprises from MaxLite, a leader in energy-efficient lighting, lighting controls, and EV charging solutions, where he served as President and CEO for the past six years.

Clean Energy Associates (CEA) named Jeffrey Burkett as the new chief operating officer. Burkett was previously vice president. Prior to CEA, he was senior vice president of construction at Novel Energy Solutions, senior director of engineering and construction at NextEra Energy Resources and founder, owner and president of ESA Renewables.

Job of the week

California Solar & Storage Association (CALSSA) Director of Membership

Job description California’s oldest and largest clean energy business group, the California Solar & Storage Association (CALSSA), is hiring a full-time Director of Membership. The primary goal of the Director of Membership is to strengthen the distributed solar and energy storage industry in California by building and engaging the association’s business membership. The Director of Membership reports directly to the Executive Director, working closely with the Board of Directors and the entire CALSSA team to strengthen the organization through membership recruitment, retention, and engagement. POSITION RESPONSIBILITIES Membership Recruitment Develop an overarching recruitment strategy to bring in new business members.

Identify recruitment targets and execute tactics such as phone calls, trade shows and other events, and one-on-one meetings.

Work with Marketing Director to develop marketing and communication campaigns across different media, including email, social media and video.

Work with current member companies on recruitment campaigns to their business clients.

Run membership committee meetings and activate committee members to help recruit new members.

Oversee the management of CALSSA’s member database. Membership Retention Develop a comprehensive plan to retain a high percentage of CALSSA’s membership.

Keep members informed, engaged and satisfied with their membership through a variety of strategies including meetings, political engagement, and events.

Ensure benefits offerings are interesting and relevant to members. Develop new ideas and strategize how to communicate them to our membership. Fundraising & Events With Executive Director, and in coordination with the Deputy Director, spearhead special fundraising campaigns to deepen support from existing members.

Drive fundraising and retention of CALSSA’s President’s Circle.

Work closely with Deputy Director and Marketing Director to define CALSSA events, providing strategic input for membership recruitment opportunities.

Help identify and secure event sponsors, working with the Deputy Director.

Attend and help with all CALSSA events, with the primary goal of building closer relationships with current members and recruiting as many new members as possible.

Develop strategy for using trade shows and other industry events to build membership. Member Mobilization & Political Engagement With Executive Director and policy staff, develop strategies for engaging CALSSA’s membership in policy and political decision-making that directly impacts the state’s solar and storage market, including district meetings, hearing testimony, and media work.

Recruit members to attend meetings and committees, activating Membership Manager as needed.

EXPERIENCE & REQUIREMENTS Candidates must have a proven ability to work as part of a team and a strong commitment to distributed solar energy in California. A strong candidate will have excellent people skills, communication skills, and staff management skills, with experience leading a team. Candidates should have strong administrative and computer skills, and a track record of recruiting and building an organization. Candidates must be able to execute on high-level strategic thinking but also be adept at completing day-to-day recruitment and administrative duties. Solar and storage business or policy experience is considered a plus but not a prerequisite. Must be willing to travel. COMMITMENT & LOCATION Position is available immediately. A minimum two-year commitment is required. The position is based in the Bay Area or Sacramento, but other locations will be considered. COMPENSATION PACKAGE Salary depends on experience. Benefits include health insurance, dental insurance, vision care insurance and 401(k) plan. TO APPLY Please send a résumé and cover letter to jobs@calssa.org. ABOUT CALSSA The California Solar & Storage Association (CALSSA) has advanced the common interest of the solar and storage industry for over 45 years, making California the most robust market in the U.S. The association is the state’s largest clean energy business group with over 680 member companies representing an array of businesses that manufacture, design, install, finance, and provide other resources to the growing local solar thermal, photovoltaic, and storage markets in California.