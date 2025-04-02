People on the move: Fluence Energy, Sunnova, EMerge Alliance and more

EMerge Alliance announced the appointment of Dusan Brhlik, CEO of Direct Energy Partners, as the new president. Brhlik’s priorities will be to focus on driving innovation and fostering strategic partnerships to accelerate the adoption of DC energy technologies and EMerge Alliance’s standards. Also, he will be promoting EMerge Alliance’s first registry for original equipment manufacturers’ products. Lastly, Brhlik will be the lead moderator on EMerge Alliance’s new microgrid design webinar series.

Fluence Energy, a battery manufacturer that provides batteries for large-scale storage systems, announced that Peter Williams has been appointed the new senior vice president, chief product and supply chain officer, to support Fluence’s product offerings. In this role, Williams will oversee Fluence’s growing portfolio of battery storage products and supply chain organization, with the view of accelerating the company’s product development cycle. Prior to Fluence, he worked for Rogers Corporation, MKS Instruments Inc., Photon Dynamics Inc., and Applied Materials Inc.

Sunnova Energy International Inc., a residential solar company, announced the appointment of Robyn Liska as interim chief financial officer (CFO) effective March 31, 2025, succeeding Eric M. Williams. Sunnova also promoted Alisha Leveston to executive vice president, operations, reporting to CEO Paul Mathews. Leveston previously served as Sunnova’s senior vice president of industrial engineering and held executive roles at United Parcel Services, Inc.

Job of the week, Digital content editor

NYSERDA, Albany, N.Y. on site, $93,659.00 to $131,298.00

About the job

New York is leading the nation in the fight on global climate change and the transition to a clean energy-powered economy. The Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act (Climate Act) has created the most aggressive climate change goals in the nation and requires an ambitious agenda that blends proven catalysts with innovative approaches while operating across a broader energy arena that is rapidly evolving. New York State Energy Research & Development Authority (NYSERDA) is a driving force in realizing this agenda. NYSERDA works with stakeholders that span residents, business owners, developers, community leaders, local government officials, universities, utilities, investors, entrepreneurs, and more, to develop, invest, and foster conditions that:

Attract the private sector capital investment needed to expand New York’s clean energy economy.

Overcome barriers to using clean energy at a large-scale in New York.

Enable New York’s communities and residents to benefit equitably from energy efficiency and renewable energy.

Job Overview

The Digital Content Editor works with NYSERDA’s Corporate Marketing Team to establish an editorial vision and tone, develop content, and collaborate on a process for managing content across NYSERDA’s website. The Digital Content Editor encompasses both strategic and tactical accountability for creating and publishing comprehensive and strategic digital content aligned with current messaging to build public awareness of NYSERDA’s programs, objectives, and accomplishments. The Digital Content Editor uses creativity and a mindset for continuous improvement to provide valuable and easy to use online resources for New Yorkers.

Primary Responsibilities



Work with Corporate Marketing and Program teams to develop content and identify images for NYSERDA’s websites – writing, editing, managing approvals, and working with Web team to publish; incorporate search engine optimization (SEO)

Oversee the development of web content for new NYSERDA programs and initiatives.

Responsible for keeping NYSERDA’s home page fresh with new, relevant, and timely content.

Oversee web editorial calendar and execute content and/or campaigns that grow awareness and engagement with target audiences and influencers.

Establish and drive editorial content and production schedules, workflows, and processes.

Monitor and analyze trends and their impact on NYSERDA’s messaging.

Identify opportunities to expand NYSERDA’s reach and audiences on evolving platforms using creative storytelling and engaging content.

Work closely with Social Media Manager to ensure consistency of established messaging across all digital and social media channels.

Collaborate with Web team to facilitate website user experience research and user testing.

Build and maintain effective working relationships with Corporate Communications, Events, and Program teams, as well as external partners to ensure a strong pipeline of content that proactively communicates NYSERDA programs, positions, and initiatives to key audiences.

Translate complex ideas into clear, accurate text and creative concepts for images, graphics, video, audio, and photography.

Perform all job responsibilities with respect, fairness, consistency, and inclusion.

Perform other responsibilities as assigned.

Minimum Qualifications

Bachelor’s degree and 5years in digital content creation and production and/or business writing.

Additional Qualifications

Master’s degree and 4years’ experience.

Additional duties as needed.

