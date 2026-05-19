U.S. solar faces massive gap between stated capacity and real factory output

The domestic solar manufacturing landscape is split between soaring policy milestones and tough operational realities. The Solar Energy Industries Association organized the American Solar and Storage Manufacturing Expo on Capitol Hill, which brought manufacturers together to highlight $43.1 billion in announced domestic manufacturing investments since 2022.

Wood Mackenzie and InfoLink data show nameplate U.S. module capacity skyrocketed past 70 GW, a massive jump from just 8 GW before federal manufacturing tax credits took effect.

“American-made solar and storage are strengthening our energy security at a critical moment for the country,” said Darren Van’t Hof, SEIA’s interim president and CEO. “As global instability underscores the need for reliable, homegrown energy, dozens of manufacturers are investing billions in American factories, workers, and supply chains.”

The United States is now a global leader in solar and storage manufacturing. The U.S. ranks third in the world for solar panel manufacturing and second for energy storage system manufacturing. As of last year, the country can manufacture every major component of the solar supply chain domestically.

The headline numbers show enough theoretical capacity to satisfy near-term domestic demand, but actual factory-floor output stays far below these numbers.

Market tracking reveals that of the $43.1 billion in total announcements, only $14.5 billion represents operational facilities. The rest remains tied up in development, with $22.2 billion under active construction and $6.4 billion in early planning stages. Bringing these plants online requires working through severe execution barriers, including long land acquisition timelines, slow local environmental permitting, and extended waits for utility transformer grid connections.

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Upstream bottle-neck

The push for domestic production reveals severe gaps between different steps of the solar supply chain. While module assembly lines grew quickly, the upstream components required to build a solar panel remain scarce in the domestic market.

InfoLink data shows nameplate module capacity reached 73 GW at the end of 2025, but the supporting supply chain lacks balance:

Polysilicon: Domestic production from Hemlock Semiconductor and Wacker Chemie holds flat at 40,000 metric tons, which supplies just 21 GW of solar production.

Ingots and Wafers: Active capacity from Hanwha Qcells and Corning provides only 5.3 GW, leaving the rest of the market dependent on imports.

Solar Cells : Crystalline silicon cell manufacturing stands at just 3 GW. While factories aim to reach 20.5 GW of cell capacity by 2027, the transition from equipment order to commercial output takes 18 to 24 months.

These shortages leave domestic module assemblers exposed to shifting trade penalties. The U.S. Department of Commerce placed antidumping and countervailing duties (AD/CVD) on cell imports from Cambodia, Malaysia, Thailand, and Vietnam, while expanding investigations into India, Laos, and Indonesia. This situation forces module makers to hunt for cells in alternative locations like Turkey, Morocco, and Kenya to keep their assembly lines running.

Policy rules reshape sourcing

New policy frameworks alter procurement choices for developers and manufacturers. Buyers now focus heavily on supply-chain control and regulatory compliance rather than just chasing the lowest price per watt.

The strict enforcement of the Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act (UFLPA) created a lasting operational challenge. U.S. Customs officials keep solar components in a high-priority inspection category, causing extended shipment detentions while checking source documentation. These delays strain project schedules and cash flows more than outright component rejections.

At the same time, strict federal rules govern the lucrative 10% domestic content bonus tax credit. To qualify for the bonus, projects starting construction must prove that a specific percentage of their total component costs come from U.S.-mined, produced, or manufactured items. The domestic content requirement stands at 50%, rising to 55% for projects beginning construction.

The 45X advanced manufacturing tax credit provides a vital $0.07 per watt subsidy for U.S.-assembled modules, helping manufacturers handle tough market conditions. U.S.-made modules sell in the mid-to-high twenty cents per watt range, while local production costs often run higher than that market price. This dynamic makes federal tax credits essential for keeping factories profitable.

However, Foreign Entity of Concern (FEOC) guidelines mean that any facility relying heavily on Chinese components or proprietary technology loses access to these subsidies. This creates an intellectual property hurdle for domestic cell factories trying to transition to mainstream Tunnel Oxide Passivated Contact (TOPCon) technology, keeping many local lines focused on older passivated emitter rear contact (PERC) production instead.

Beyond the panel

The execution challenges of this decade extend past silicon wafers and solar cells to encompass essential balance-of-system equipment and structural components. Utility-scale solar installations require massive volumes of fabricated steel to construct structural tracking systems.

Rising global infrastructure demand and trade limits create a tight domestic steel market, extending lead times for piles and torque tubes. This structural crunch delays project completion dates even when developers secure a stable supply of modules.

The story is similar for heavy electrical infrastructure. The domestic transformer market faces severe supply constraints, with lead times stretching out to four years for critical grid integration hardware.

As manufacturers walk the halls of Congress to secure long-term market certainty, the emphasis remains heavily on structural policy support.

“As electricity demand accelerates, solar and storage are essential to delivering reliable, low-cost power,” noted Dan Shugar, founder and CEO of Nextracker. “Stable policy, predictable permitting, and continued support for domestic manufacturing are critical to maintaining America’s energy leadership.”

The solar industry is shifting from a technology-driven market into an industrial scaling race. Final project delivery depends on whether the entire manufacturing ecosystem can resolve these deep upstream and structural bottlenecks to match total demand.