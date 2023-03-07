Sunrise brief: Solar, wind, storage account for 82% of new U.S. capacity additions 

Lessons learned from state community solar program caps pv magazine USA reviews the variety of approaches states are taking to community solar program caps to suit their individual market and goals.

Solar, wind, storage account for 82% of new U.S. capacity additions Utility-scale solar didn’t begin ramping up until 2010, and it now represents over half of new additions to the U.S. grid.

Expanding solar finance and leverage warrants increased solar revenue insurance Once considered a low-cost investment, the price to build solar assets has increased considerably. To combat rising costs due to inflation, kWh Analytics partnered with project developer Pivot Energy to provide Solar Revenue Put production insurance across the developer’s multiple distributed solar projects totaling 70 MW in six U.S. states.

Five actions for effective renewables finance risk management In some instances, the cost of insurance could exceed 25% of annual operating and maintenance expenses, said insurance broker Marsh. The firm offers five actions to properly evaluate risks and drive portfolio growth.

Portable household generator charges in one hour Zendure recently introduced the SuperBase V, a generator that can be powered by the sun, charge two EVs at a time, and provide power to the home for a week or more.

All-in on the future: Meyer Burger shifting to 100% glass-glass bifacial The Swiss solar module manufacturer stated they will transition all of its manufacturing away from plastic.

Silicon anode battery producer files for 5 GWh production facility in Colorado Located in Brighton, Colorado, the facility will become the first large-scale commercial advanced manufacturing center for silicon anode lithium-ion batteries by the time it opens in 2025. The facility will be built in phases, with the first phase starting with an initial 500 MWh of production at the facility which at full scale will produce 5 GWh.