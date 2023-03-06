Portable household generator charges in one hour

Zendure reports that SuperBase V is the world’s first home energy storage system with semi-solid state batteries. It is offered in two versions, the V6400 and the V4600, and as their names imply, the V6400 delivers up to 64 kWh of power and the V4600 delivers up to 46 kWh.

The semi-solid state lithium-iron phosphate (LiFePO4) batteries can be charged in one hour with satellite expansion batteries, combined with solar input, and AC power. Semi-solid state batteries are safer with zero downtime and higher energy density than lithium-ion phosphate batteries, the company says. Up to four satellite batteries can be hooked up in total.

The AC output power of the SuperBase V is 3,800 W rated power and 5,000 W peak power, and the company reports that two SuperBase Vs with the same type of battery can be connected to each other with the ZenY cable or the Home Panel to achieve up to 7,600 W of total output power.

The SuperBase V becomes solar powered by connecting solar panel output through an XT 90 port or the AC input. It can be charged with portable solar panels up to 3000 W. Zendure offers its own solar panels, but the SuperBase V is compatible with a wide range of other manufacturers’ solar panels from 12 V to 150 V and the company claims it can be easily integrated into existing solar system.

Zendure reports that the U.S. model of SuperBase V has can switch to battery power with 0 ms of downtime to its AC output port.

The Home Panel connects SuperBase V to the home’s electrical circuits to supply power throughout the house. The Zendure app gives you tools to monitor, manage, and customize energy use. The Home Panel, which should be installed by a licensed electrician, is a transfer switch plus it’s a fast-charging dock for the SuperBase V and features two EV charging outlets. And with up to 12,000W of power distribution, the Home Panel can charge two vehicles at the same time and provide AC power to up to 10 circuits around the house.

Portable level 2 EV charging also supports public power station input, and the SuperBase V paired with a battery pack adds an extra 40 miles to keep drivers moving between pit stops. The EV charging plus is a 14-50 for Type 1 (J1772) connector with 5-15 plug and 6-20 plug adaptor cables; CEE 32 plug for Type 2 (Mennekes) with EU plug, UK plug and AU plug adapter cables.

The unit comes with a variety of hook-ups and 14 ports, including AC, USB-A and USB-C, and a 12V car outlet. It is compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Home systems for monitoring home power use. The Zendure app also provides users with tools to monitor, manage and customize energy use. It comes with safety features such as overcharge protection and short circuit protection.

According to Zendure’s website, pricing starts at $3,299.