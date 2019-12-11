Sungrow hits 100 GW, moves at Standard Solar: pvMb 12/11/19

Sungrow hits 100 GW shipped – Sungrow has reached the 100 GW shipment milestone. The last 1 MW of the 100 GW was shipped to a 200 MW project, which is expected to come online at the end of 2019 in Southeast China with featured 1500 Vdc string inverter SG225HX, according to a Sungrow spokesperson at the press conference. Source: Sungrow

Promotion at Standard Solar – Standard Solar has promoted Dan Dobbs to chief financial officer. Dobbs moves to this new role from his old one as Executive Vice President of Structured Finance, a position he held for a year after coming to Standard Solar from SunEdison and Solar Grid Storage. Source: Standard Solar

Solar FlexRack to supply 105 MW Cypress Creek N.C. project – Solar FlexRack’s fixed-tilt solar racking system is being installed in a 105 MW solar power generation plant in North Carolina. Cypress Creek Renewables developed the project and is providing the engineering, procurement and construction services as well as the ongoing operations and maintenance services. The project is owned by Cubico Sustainable Investments, a leader and global investor in renewable energy, backed by two of Canada’s largest pension funds. The solar farm, located in Pender County, is one of Solar FlexRack’s largest projects to date. This high-quality solar project will be installed with more than 7,000 Solar FlexRack Series G3L-X racks, one of the best field-assembled, ground-mount solutions available for utility-scale and commercial solar projects. The solar modules being installed are First Solar’s Series 4 thin-film, recognized for their high energy yield and durability. Source: Solar FlexRack

While most utilities are looking to shed coal, Northwestern Energy is adding it – But when it’s a dollar how could you resist??? The company has filed a petition to state regulators to acquire Puget Sound Energy’s 25% interest, 185 megawatts of generation, in the Colstrip Unit 4 coal generation plant for one dollar. But fret not, Northwestern Energy also shares that it is committed to reducing the carbon intensity of its energy generation in Montana by 90% by 2045.