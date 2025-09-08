RE+: Ten cutting-edge technologies from North America’s largest solar trade show

Taking place at the Venetian Expo & Caesars Forum, RE+ 2025 is the largest annual solar and energy storage conference in North America. The conference is scheduled for September 8-11, 2025. The event is co-developed by the Smart Electric Power Alliance (SEPA) and the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA).

Should the event match the 2024 totals, over 40,000 clean energy professionals will attend along with over 1,300 exhibitors and nearly 400 educational sessions. pv magazine USA will exhibit at booth V9801, Venetian Level 2, we look forward to seeing you there. Here are ten cutting-edge technologies that will be displayed at the show:

1) Trinasolar debuts new high-efficiency solar modules

Solar panel manufacturer Trinasolar announced it will debut several new products at the RE+. The company is introducing the Vertex N 2000V, Vertex N Shield, and the integrated Elementa energy storage system.

At booth V9071, the company is set to display the new Vertex S+ N-type TOPCon Hail and Wind-Resistant Module – NE09RH.05. The all-black module comes with 445 W power and 22.3% efficiency. The residential solar module features 3.2 mm tempered front glass and a black reinforced aluminum frame. Trinasolar said the weather-resistant module is optimized for 5400 Pa wind and 45 mm hail resistance.

It will also display the Vertex N-type TOPCon Module – NEG19RC.20. The compact modules features multi-busbar technology. It delivers up to 23% efficiency, a 620 W output and a low temperature coefficient of (-0.29%). The bifacial N-type module adds up to 10% to 20% additional power based on the site’s albedo.

The Hail-Resistant N-type TOPCon Shield Module – NED19RC.20, winner of the Renewable Energy Test Center “Overall Highest Achiever” in 2025, is a bifacial tempered dual-glass monocrystalline module that is third-party tested for hailstones up to 75 mm. The modules delivers up to 620 W power and 23% efficiency. The module places a focus on low levelized cost of electricity (LCOE) and is designed for utility-scale, commercial and industrial (C&I), and community installations.

2) Bila Solar introduces 550 W solar panel with U.S.-made steel frame

U.S.-based solar module manufacturer Bila Solar partnered with Origami Solar to produce U.S.-made modules with steel frames. The solar modules also incorporate U.S.-made solar cells, said Bila Solar.

Origami Solar’s U.S. manufactured steel frames are now available as an option for Bila Solar’s 550 W dual-glass module series. The combination gives customers higher domestic content, improving eligibility for tax credit incentives and import restrictions.

The new Origami steel-framed product is a 550 W dual glass steel frame module is a 144 half-cut bifacial monocrystalline PERC module. It has 21.3% efficiency and a rear side power gain of 5%.

It is a large-format solar module certified to withstand snow loads up to 5400 Pa and extreme wind up to 2400 Pa. The module conforms to UL 61730 and UL 61215 testing and comes with a 12-year product materials and workmanship warranty and a 30-year linear power performance warranty covering annual degradation of less than 0.45% per year after year one. Each panel weighs 77 pounds and measures 89.69 inches by 44.65 inches by 1.38 inches.

The new steel-framed 550 W module series will be showcased at the Origami Solar booth, Venetian Level 2 — V14131.

3) Mission Solar introduces residential and commercial modules

San Antonio, Texas-headquartered solar panel manufacturer Mission Solar announced it will unveil a lineup of new products, including its 435 W N-Type 108HC, a rooftop solar module with 22.8% efficiency, a 30-year power warranty and 6.2% domestic content. Mission Solar said the product meets key U.S. sourcing requirements and is free from AD/CVD tariffs.

The solar module contains a multi-busbar design to improve current flow and reduce resistance. It operates at a maximum system voltage of 1,500 Vdc.

The company will also display three solar panel products intended for the commercial and industrial markets, including:

N-Type 132HC (610 W – 620 W): A bifacial N-type module with up to 23.0% efficiency and a 30-year performance warranty

PERC Bifacial 132HC (660 W – 670 W): Dual-glass module engineered for rear-side energy gains

PERC Bifacial 144HC (545 W – 555 W): A transparent back sheet module built to handle extreme weather

The modules are tested to UL 61730 standards and hail-rated up to 25 mm at 23 m/s.

The full product lineup will be on display at Mission Solar’s booth #V8645.

4) Yaskawa Solectria introduces modular utility-scale solar inverters

Yaskawa Solectria announced it will display two new inverter products at RE+. The new product lineup includes the XGI 1500 – 1 MW Series Inverters. The company said its flexible utility-scale 1500Vdc, 3-phase 600Vac inverters can be scaled for projects of any size. The inverter’s factory-integrated PowerSkid assemblies enable 40 different power ratings from 2.25 MW to 5 MW. The device contains negative-grounded DC inputs, which the company said solves the PID (potential induced degradation) issue for solar modules.

The XGI 1500 contains four PV source circuit terminals, each with 800 A fuse and 600 A disconnect switch. It supports up to 8 PV source circuit inputs, 2 per fused terminal.

Yaskawa Solectria said the inverters are storage-ready for both DC-coupled and AC-coupled energy storage systems. The products are Buy American Act (BAA) compliant and produced at facilities in Buffalo Grove, IL and Oak Creek, WI. Find the full spec sheet here.

The company will also display its PVI-100TL-480, which is its largest 1000 V transformerless inverter, containing 200 kW of maximum power. It is IEEE 1547-2018 compliant, and comes standard with AC and DC disconnects, six MPPTs, and a wiring box with 24 fused positions. The inverter is designed for larger rooftop PV systems.

The company will display its products at Venetian EXPO, Level 2 Booth V11047.

5) SMA to launch new utility-scale storage inverter and more

SMA America will feature products for utility-scale storage, commercial solar and home energy systems.

The company is expected to officially launch its Sunny Central Storage UP-S, a utility-scale battery inverter. The inverter is designed to match modern 5 MWh or larger battery energy storage system containers in two-, four- and eight-hour storage configurations.

The inverter features a silicon carbide metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistor (SiC) MOSFET technology, which the company said supports high-power conversion efficiency and grid-forming capabilities.

Sunny Central Storage UP-S supports up to 4,600 kVA with no power derating at 95 degrees F, according to SMA America. The inverter has over 99.2% efficiency, supporting more power with less installed battery capacity requirements.

SMA said it will also display its Medium Voltage Power Station product at RE+. The company said the product will be “domestically integrated” in the United States in 2026, which the company expects to improve delivery speed and bring it closer to its customers.

And SMA will display its Sunny Highpower Storage, a string inverter designed to support small utility projects ranging from 1 MW to 5 MW. The modular, scalable string inverter can support over 15 MW of inverters in a single container.

Attendees can visit SMA at booth V9713 in the Venetian Expo Hall, Level 2.

6) Nextracker introduces utility-scale solar eBOS trunk collector NX PowerMerge

Solar tracker provider Nextracker released NX PowerMerge, a trunk connector-based electrical balance of systems (eBOS) solution for utility-scale solar projects. Read an exclusive pv magazine USA interview about the product here.

The NX PowerMerge is designed to meet demands of today’s high-voltage, high-density arrays. It delivers a 2 kV-ready solution for PV string-to-trunk bus connections. It houses 400 A or greater ampacity, supports up to eight tap wires, and is compatible with trunk conductors up to 1000 kcmil.

The company said NX PowerMerge enables developers to reduce the number of connection points and simplify inverter block layouts.

The company said it introduced NX PowerMerge to support the industry adoption of trunk buss used for many utility-scale solar projects. The NX PowerMerge is an alternative to traditional combiner box-based eBOS solutions, which Nextracker also offers. The trunk connector is designed to reduce project levelized cost of electricity (LCOE) and simplify project execution.

Nextracker will display the PowerMerge at its booth V9223.

7) Canadian Solar e-Storage launches 8.36 MWh modular energy storage system

Canadian Solar’s subsidiary e-Storage will launch its newest modular grid-scale battery, the FlexBank 1.0.

The scalable battery offers up to 8.36 MWh of energy capacity and either a 2 MW, four-hour duration configuration or a 4 MW, two-hour configuration. It features a modular, open-frame architecture that enables each cabinet to function as an independent building block, helping to simplify logistics and installation.

The battery has a nominal capacity of 1.67 MWh, rated DC power of 800 kW for a two-hour duration and 400 kW for a four-hour duration. The battery has a round-trip efficiency of 94%.

The battery is built on the company’s 314Ah Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP) cell technology. To mitigate fire risk, within each cabinet the battery cells are protected by heat barriers, a three-level electrical protection system, and cell-level precision management. The modular design is engineered to prevent thermal propagation between cabinets, further mitigating fire risk.

FlexBank 1.0 has a skid-mounted design that is intended to support rapid on-site assembly and versatility in layout configurations. Canadian Solar said the system is fully compatible with power conversion systems, ensuring integration for both new deployments and site augmentations.

The company will display its product at booth V10031. Find a full product datasheet here.

8) Solar remanufacturer Ontility to open new facility in Tennessee

Terrepower, formerly known as BBB Industries, an aftermarket specialist in sustainable manufacturing, will showcase its solar-focused brand Ontility. The company purchases, repairs and refurbishes solar modules inverters, racking and balance of system (BOS) components. It buys excess solar inventory from end users, developers, contractors, manufacturers, and brokers. Components are purchased from cancelled or downsized projects, liquidated inventories and other secondary sources.

Ontility applies a factory-level approach to remanufacturing aftermarket solar components. The company said it goes beyond simple repair and refurbishment, and each solar module undergoes extensive diagnostics, cell-level analysis and component replacement to restore it to its original factory specifications.

Terrepower announced it recently completed a 200,000 square foot manufacturing facility in Sparta, Tennessee with the capacity to produce 300,000 solar modules per year and the ability to scale up to over one million panels per year. At full capacity, the operation is expected to divert more than 16 million pounds of material from landfills each year and return enough sustainably manufactured solar panels to the market to power as many as 20,000 homes.

Attendees at RE+ can visit Ontility at Booth F20615.

9) PV Hardware opens solar tracker factory in Texas

Solar tracker and foundation solution provider PV Hardware has expanded its presence in U.S. manufacturing with the open of a new facility in Houston, Texas.

PV Hardware said it expects the 95,000-square-foot facility will create 100 long-term jobs in the Houston area. The factory joins the company’s existing facility in Houston, a $30 million investment that opened in May 2024.

PV Hardware said it expanded its presence in Houston to meet increased customer demand and bolster supply chain resilience. The company said its proprietary preassembly process can reduce installation times by 40%.

PV Hardware will display its products and services at booth V8045.

10) Boviet Solar completes exterior construction of 3 GW U.S. solar cell factory

Boviet Solar completed the exterior construction of its planned 3 GW solar cell manufacturing facility in Greenville, North Carolina.

The Greenville facility, a $294 million investment, is the company’s first North American production hub. Production will focus on its Gamma Series Monofacial and Vega Series bifacial modules, which use advanced N-type solar cell technology.

The 3 GW cell capacity expands from a p.reviously-announced 2 GW. The facility’s construction began in early 2025. The cell production will add to the company’s adjacent 2 GW solar module assembly facility which reached mass production in Q1, 2025.

Once fully operational, the module and cell facilities are expected to create approximately 908 local jobs. Boviet Solar said it expects to begin mass production at the solar cell facility in the second half of 2026.

The company will exhibit its products at booth V9857.

