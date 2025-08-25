Bila Solar introduces 550 W solar panel with U.S.-made steel frame

U.S.-based solar module manufacturer Bila Solar partnered with Origami Solar to produce U.S.-made modules with steel frames. The solar modules also incorporate U.S.-made solar cells, said Bila Solar.

Origami Solar’s U.S. manufactured steel frames are now available as an option for Bila Solar’s 550 W dual-glass module series. The combination gives customers higher domestic content, improving eligibility for tax credit incentives and import restrictions.

“By integrating Origami’s innovative and remarkably stronger steel frames and pairing them with U.S.-manufactured solar cells, we not only offer a stronger, more reliable module but also provide customers with increased domestic content to facilitate access to the 10% domestic content bonus adder,” said Mick McDaniel, vice president and general manager, Bila Solar.

Bila Solar said its new steel-framed modules are designed to help developers weather market volatility in the wake of rising import prices, which it said increased 0.4% in July alone.

Based in Singapore, Bila Solar began production at its new Indianapolis facility, adding U.S. manufacturing operational capacity.

In February, ES Foundry, a South Carolina-based manufacturer of crystalline bifacial passivated emitter and rear contact (PERC) solar cells, announced it secured a multi-year agreement to supply 300 MW of solar cells to Bila Solar.

The new Origami steel-framed product is a 550 W dual glass steel frame module is a 144 half-cut bifacial monocrystalline PERC module. It has 21.3% efficiency and a rear side power gain of 5%.

It is a large-format solar module certified to withstand snow loads up to 5400 Pa and extreme wind up to 2400 Pa. The module conforms to UL 61730 and UL 61215 testing and comes with a 12-year product materials and workmanship warranty and a 30-year linear power performance warranty covering annual degradation of less than 0.45% per year after year one. Each panel weighs 77 pounds and measures 89.69 inches by 44.65 inches by 1.38 inches

The new steel-framed 550 W module series will be showcased at the upcoming RE+ trade show in Las Vegas from September 9–12. Attendees can view the module in the Bila Solar booth in the Caesars Forum — F16045 (by appointment only) and the Origami Solar booth Venetian Level 2 — V14131

Deliveries of the new module series are expected to begin in the second quarter of 2026.