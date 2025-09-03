RE+ preview: Solar remanufacturer Ontility to open new facility in Tennessee

Terrepower, formerly known as BBB Industries, an aftermarket specialist in sustainable manufacturing, will showcase its solar-focused brand Ontility at the RE+ trade show in Las Vegas, Nevada, Sept. 8 to Sept. 11.

The company purchases, repairs and refurbishes solar modules inverters, racking and balance of system (BOS) components. It buys excess solar inventory from end users, developers, contractors, manufacturers, and brokers. Components are purchased from cancelled or downsized projects, liquidated inventories and other secondary sources.

Ontility applies a factory-level approach to remanufacturing aftermarket solar components. The company said it goes beyond simple repair and refurbishment, and each solar module undergoes extensive diagnostics, cell-level analysis and component replacement to restore it to its original factory specifications.

The company said its approach to refurbishing equipment prioritizes responsible sourcing, efficient waste management, a systematic approach to energy use and resource conservation.

Terrepower announced it recently completed a 200,000 square foot manufacturing facility in Sparta, Tennessee with the capacity to produce 300,000 solar modules per year and the ability to scale up to over one million panels per year. At full capacity, the operation is expected to divert more than 16 million pounds of material from landfills each year and return enough sustainably manufactured solar panels to the market to power as many as 20,000 homes.

Ontility also performs solar decommissioning services, managing the safe removal of solar systems, regardless of project size, with disposal or recycling options.

Attendees at RE+ can visit Ontility at Booth F20615 at the RE+ trade show.

“This event is a powerful platform to showcase our solar offerings and highlight how TERREPOWER is reshaping remanufacturing and the solar industry,” said Moises Aguirre, vice president and general manager of Ontility.

Taking place at the Venetian Expo & Caesars Forum, RE+ 2025 is the largest annual solar and energy storage conference in North America. The event is co-developed by the Smart Electric Power Alliance (SEPA) and the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA).

The event brings together an alliance of renewable energy leaders for extensive programming and networking opportunities. RE+ incorporates business opportunities and education content across the clean energy industry, including solar, energy storage, hydrogen, microgrids, EV charging infrastructure and more.

Should the event match the 2024 totals, over 40,000 clean energy professionals will attend, including 14,000 c-suite executives and vice president-level employees, along with over 1,300 exhibitors and nearly 400 educational sessions. The U.S.-based event draws a large international audience, and last year over 550 international exhibitors attended and 20% of the audience traveled from a total of 115 other countries. pv magazine USA will exhibit at booth V9801, Venetian Level 2, we look forward to seeing you there!