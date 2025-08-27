RE+ preview: SMA to launch new utility-scale storage inverter and more

SMA America will feature products for utility-scale storage, commercial solar and home energy systems at the RE+ trade show in Las Vegas, Nevada, Sept. 8-12. Attendees can visit SMA at booth V9713 in the Venetian Expo Hall, Level 2.

The company is expected to officially launch its Sunny Central Storage UP-S, a utility-scale battery inverter. The inverter is designed to match modern 5 MWh or larger battery energy storage system containers in two-, four- and eight-hour storage configurations.

The inverter features a silicon carbide metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistor (SiC) MOSFET technology, which the company said supports high-power conversion efficiency and grid-forming capabilities.

Sunny Central Storage UP-S supports up to 4,600 kVA with no power derating at 95 degrees F, according to SMA America. The inverter has over 99.2% efficiency, supporting more power with less installed battery capacity requirements.

SMA said the inverter has dynamic grid support including during peak electricity demand and has a robust power stack topology that supports fault ride through capabilities. The device also has black start capability, providing decentralized system restoration to quickly restore the local grid and ensure a dependable energy supply during outages.

The device is cooled by the company’s OptiCool air cooling system. It has inverter-based inertia and improved short-circuit ratios, supporting power reliability during grid disturbances. SMA said overload capabilities are available for grid-forming applications of the device. The inverter also has a focus on minimizing harmonic emissions, which SMA said supports compatibility with challenging grid conditions. Learn more about the Sunny Central Storage UP-S here.

“The innovations we are unveiling at RE+ reflect our continued investment in grid stability, cybersecurity, optimized performance and service throughout the life of the system,” said Jay Arghestani, managing director of large-scale sales, technology and marketing, SMA America.

SMA said it will also display its Medium Voltage Power Station product at RE+. The company said the product will be “domestically integrated” in the United States in 2026, which the company expects to improve delivery speed and bring it closer to its customers.

SMA will also display its Sunny Highpower Storage, a string inverter designed to support small utility projects ranging from 1 MW to 5 MW. The modular, scalable string inverter can support over 15 MW of inverters in a single container.

Also planned for display at SMA’s booth is the new Sunny Tripower X 13, a 13 kW inverter with 208V designed for commercial systems, and the SMA Home Energy Solution with Backup Select, an automatic home backup solution delivering up to 5,760 W of backup power.

“At RE+, we’re showing customers and partners how SMA is ready to support the entire energy ecosystem, from residential rooftops to commercial storage systems,” said Chuck Smith, managing director of home and business solutions at SMA America.

Sven Bedbur, director of business development for home and business solutions, will deliver a presentation, Tuesday, Sept. 9 from 5:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. in the Industry Trends Theater on level 2 of the Venetian Expo Hall. The speaking engagement is titled “Cracking the Code; How to Unlock Massive Growth in the Commercial and Industrial Solar Market.”

Taking place at the Venetian Expo & Caesars Forum, RE+ 2025 is the largest annual solar and energy storage conference in North America. The conference is scheduled for Sept. 8-11, 2025. The event is co-developed by the Smart Electric Power Alliance (SEPA) and the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA).

The event brings together an alliance of renewable energy leaders for extensive programming and networking opportunities. RE+ incorporates business opportunities and education content across the clean energy industry, including solar, energy storage, hydrogen, microgrids, EV charging infrastructure and more.

Should the event match the 2024 totals, over 40,000 clean energy professionals will attend, including 14,000 c-suite executives and vice president-level employees, along with over 1,300 exhibitors and nearly 400 educational sessions. The U.S.-based event draws a large international audience, and last year over 550 international exhibitors attended and 20% of the audience traveled from a total of 115 other countries.

pv magazine USA will exhibit at booth V9801, Venetian Level 2. We look forward to seeing you there!