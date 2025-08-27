Boviet Solar completes exterior construction of 3 GW U.S. solar cell factory

Boviet Solar completed the exterior construction of its planned 3 GW solar cell manufacturing facility in Greenville, North Carolina.

The Greenville facility, a $294 million investment, is the company’s first North American production hub. Production will focus on its Gamma Series Monofacial and Vega Series bifacial modules, which use advanced N-type solar cell technology.

The 3 GW cell capacity expands from a previously-announced 2 GW. The facility’s construction began in early 2025. The cell production will add to the company’s adjacent 2 GW solar module assembly facility which reached mass production in Q1, 2025.

Once fully operational, the module and cell facilities are expected to create approximately 908 local jobs.

Once complete, the factory will add capacity to a critically underserved leg of the U.S. domestic solar supply chain. As of August 2025, the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA) reported only 2 GW of solar cell manufacturing capacity was online in the U.S., as compared with 57.5 GW of solar module assembly.

SEIA tracked an additional 19.3 GW of cell manufacturing capacity under construction and 34.1 GW of capacity announced.

“The Greenville manufacturing hub is central to Boviet Solar’s U.S. growth strategy,” said Sienna Cen, president of Boviet Solar USA. “By investing in both PV cell and module production in North Carolina, we are strengthening supply chain resilience, delivering reliable Made-in-USA solar products, and creating lasting economic impact for the region.”

Founded in 2013 in Vietnam, Boviet Solar recently made it into the top ten Sinovoltaics’ PV Module Manufacturers Ranking, which is global in scope and covers 65 panel suppliers.

Boviet Solar said it expects to begin mass production at the solar cell facility in the second half of 2026.