RE+ preview: Mission Solar introduces residential and commercial modules

San Antonio, Texas-headquartered solar panel manufacturer Mission Solar announced it will unveil new products at the RE+ trade show in Las Vegas, Nevada Sep. 8-11.

The lineup includes its 435 W N-Type 108HC, a rooftop solar module with 22.8% efficiency, a 30-year power warranty and 6.2% domestic content. Mission Solar said the product meets key U.S. sourcing requirements and is free from AD/CVD tariffs.

The solar module contains a multi-busbar design to improve current flow and reduce resistance. It operates at a maximum system voltage of 1,500 Vdc.

The panels are designed for weather resilience and resistance to salt spray, ammonia, sand, humidity and high heat, said Mission Solar. The product has a temperature coefficient of -0.29% and it is certified for 5400 Pa front load and 5400 Pa back load for mechanical strength. The panel is framed in 35 mm black anodized aluminum and housed in 3.2 mm AR coating tempered glass. Find the full product datasheet here.

The company will also display three solar panel products intended for the commercial and industrial markets, including:

N-Type 132HC (610 W – 620 W): A bifacial N-type module with up to 23.0% efficiency and a 30-year performance warranty

PERC Bifacial 132HC (660 W – 670 W): Dual-glass module engineered for rear-side energy gains

PERC Bifacial 144HC (545 W – 555 W): A transparent back sheet module built to handle extreme weather

The modules are tested to UL 61730 standards and hail-rated up to 25 mm at 23 m/s.

The full product lineup will be on display at Mission Solar’s booth #V8645 during RE+ 2025.

Taking place at the Venetian Expo & Caesars Forum, RE+ 2025 is the largest annual solar and energy storage conference in North America. The conference is scheduled for September 8-11, 2025. The event is co-developed by the Smart Electric Power Alliance (SEPA) and the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA).

The event brings together an alliance of renewable energy leaders for extensive programming and networking opportunities. RE+ incorporates business opportunities and education content across the clean energy industry, including solar, energy storage, hydrogen, microgrids, EV charging infrastructure and more.

Should the event match the 2024 totals, over 40,000 clean energy professionals will attend, including 14,000 c-suite executives and vice president-level employees, along with over 1,300 exhibitors and nearly 400 educational sessions. The U.S.-based event draws a large international audience, and last year over 550 international exhibitors attended and 20% of the audience traveled from a total of 115 other countries.

