In case you missed it: Six big solar stories in the news this week

pv magazine USA spotlights news of the past week including market trends, project updates, policy changes and more.

pv magazine USA

Share

The ‘onion’ of FEOC, Safe Harbor, and tax credits

pv magazine USA spoke with tax lawyers about the added layers of diligence and complexity that Foreign Entity of Concern rules bring to tax credits (excluding hydrogen), and how to traverse four years of ongoing construction under new Safe Harbor guidance.

California asked to fine utilities $10 million for rooftop solar obstruction

A formal complaint was filed by the California Solar and Storage Association against electric utilities that are accused of routinely ignoring grid connection application timelines.

Electricity demand may help solar developers weather OBBBA disruptions

VDE America’s Brian Grenko says a focus on portfolio management and risk mitigation can help developers succeed.

Solar leads as U.S. grid interconnection agreements grow 33%

Interconnection agreements grew 33% year-over-year in 2024 and are sustaining momentum through 2025, said Wood Mackenzie.

Thank you to our sponsor

We Deliver! U.S. Steel Certainty During Uncertain Times.

This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.

Popular content

California asked to fine utilities $10 million for rooftop solar obstruction
29 August 2025 A formal complaint was filed by the California Solar and Storage Association against electric utilities that are accused of routinely ignoring grid co...