September events for the solar industry

pv magazine USA put together a list geared toward the solar industry and solar advocates events taking place during September.

Sun Day

Sun Day, held Sept. 21, is a national day of action to celebrate the power of clean energy. In a letter, Bill McKibben said Sun Day is “as exciting a project as the moonshot of the 1960s—except that this time, instead of landing a couple of men on another planet, we need to bring our star down to earth and use it to power this gorgeous world.”

A couple of the Sun Day events are included in the calendar below, but the bright reality is, solar has too much support to fit all of the Sun Day events in this post. Go to sunday.earth to find the closest Sun Day event near you.

Arizona

In Conversation: Arizona’s Energy Future (virtual) 𑁇 Thursday, Sept. 11 from 6 – 7 p.m. MST

Participate in a conversation with AZ State Senator Lauren Kuby and Stacey Champion of Champion PR & Consulting about Arizona’s energy future. They will be discussing what it would take for Arizona to become a national leader in solar energy, the structural roadblocks to forward action and more.

Indiana

Tippecanoe County Solar Siting 101 𑁇 Tuesday, Sept. 9 from 6:00 – 7:30 p.m.

You’ll get a project-neutral perspective on siting and permitting large scale solar projects from Solar United Neighbors. We’ll demystify the process and discuss how responsible development can benefit your community. Snacks will be provided and there will have plenty of time for dialogue and questions.

Tennessee

Solar for All: Plug-In Solar in TN 𑁇 Monday, Sept. 8, 2025 at 6:30 p.m. 𑁇 2131 26th Ave North, Nashville, TN

Third Act member and climatologist Joanne Logan will discuss the status of plug in (aka “balcony”) solar in Tennessee at the Sept 8 meeting of Climate Nashville/Climate Reality. Plug in solar is gaining momentum across the US with recent passage of laws in Utah allowing for statewide installations of this innovative solar technology.

Michigan

Michigan Climate Summit 𑁇 Wednesday, Sept. 9 and 10, 2025 𑁇 333 E Michigan Ave, Lansing, MI 48933

This year’s summit schedule features:

Panel tracks on energy justice and siting & land use with leading climate voices

A tabling hall with 50+ organizations to connect, network, and engage

Flash talks featuring advocacy training on emerging policy issues

Networking sessions to build culture and strategy for a justice-centered movement

Stay for the Capitol Day of Action on Sept. 10 and speak with your lawmakers

Capitol Action Day 𑁇 Wednesday, Sept. 10, 2025 𑁇 100 N. Capitol Ave, Lansing, MI 48933

Following the Climate Summit, Sept. 10 will be a day for meeting with the Michigan state senators and representatives to advocate for state policies that advance solar energy.

Wisconsin

Resilience Hubs: How Solar Supports Emergency Preparedness 𑁇 Tuesday, Sept. 9 𑁇 1350 Linnerud Dr, Sun Prairie, WI 53590

Learn about how distributed energy systems, such as home solar installations with batteries, can support community resilience. Light refreshments will be served.

Ohio

Sun Day Columbus 𑁇 Sunday, Sept. 21 𑁇 02:30 PM

The event will feature speakers on different Ohio-specific solar challenges and opportunities, including the potential for industrial-scale solar, agrivoltaics, and community solar legislation. In addition, local environmental groups will highlight opportunities to get involved, children can participate in art activities, and snacks will be provided.

New Hampshire

Amped For The Future: Clean Energy + Live Music 𑁇 Thursday, Sept. 18 at 7 p.m. 𑁇 319 Vaughan St Portsmouth, NH 03801

Despite relentless attacks on solar, wind, electric vehicles and battery storage, the reality is that solar electricity has become the cheapest form of power in history, and efficient clean technology like heat pumps and electric vehicles are steadily proving that zero emission electric appliances outperform traditional combustion technology. A Q&A will follow the talk, and The Mallett Brothers Band will perform a set powered by one of ReVision Energy’s all-electric Ford F-150 Lightning trucks.

Nevada

RE+ 25 𑁇 September 8 – 11 𑁇 The Venetian Expo & Caesars Forum, Las Vegas, NV

Developed by the nation’s leading clean energy organizations, the Smart Electric Power Alliance (SEPA) and the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA), RE+ reflects an ongoing entrepreneurial approach to renewing best practices across the clean energy landscape as the marketplace evolves. Unlike other industry events, all proceeds from RE+ events support the expansion of the energy industry through SEIA and SEPA’s year-round research and education activities, and extensive advocacy and advisory efforts.

Solar United Neighbors Nevada Solar Action Team Meeting (virtual) 𑁇 Wednesday, Sept. 24 from 6:00 – 7 p.m. PDT

Join Solar United Neighbors to learn more about solar updates across Nevada. Attendees will discuss the latest on solar policy developments and discuss what people can do to make an impact.

New York

Clean Energy Action Day 𑁇 Sunday, Sept. 21 at 10:00 AM 𑁇 819 Grand Blvd, Deer Park, NY 11729

This event will showcase the power of the sun and wind, the energy sources that can power our world without pollution. We will host tours of solar arrays, EV showcase, a job fair, workshops on climate change and clean energy, speakers, exhibitors, music and kid friendly activities.

Washington, D.C.

Solar United Neighbors D.C. Solar Action Team Meeting (virtual) 𑁇 Thursday, Sept. 18 from 6:00 – 7:00 p.m. EDT

Join Solar United Neighbors to learn more about solar updates across D.C. The meeting will discuss the latest on solar policy developments, and provide other program updates.

Webinars

Safety concerns for single-axis tracker PV plants 𑁇 Wednesday, Sept. 3 𑁇 3:00 pm – 4:30 pm GST, Dubai | 9:00 pm – 10:30 pm AEST, Sydney

In this pv magazine Webinar, we will bring together three experts from across the solar value chain to discuss how to design, test, and operate plants that can withstand nature’s extremes.

Evaluating ESS suppliers: A guide for commercial projects 𑁇 Tuesday, Sept. 9 𑁇 4:00 pm – 5:00 pm CEST, Berlin Paris, Madrid | 10:00 am – 11:00 am EDT, New York City

In this pv magazine Webinar, with our initiative partner Pylontech, we’ll outline essential criteria for evaluating ESS suppliers, moving beyond brand recognition to provide actionable insights for project owners.

Derisking solar projects in the wake of the One Big Beautiful Bill 𑁇 Tuesday, Sept. 16 𑁇 6:00 pm – 7:00 pm CEST, Berlin, Madrid, Paris

In this pv magazine Webinar, we will explore how the One Big Beautiful Bill (OBBB) is impacting solar project development across the country, drawing on insights from PVcase’s Annual Report on the state of the solar industry. PVcase conducted a recent survey of over 400 solar developers to gain a deeper understanding into why solar projects fail. The OBBB’s rushed deadlines amplify these project risks, including financing, permitting and grid connection. With more complex hurdles in supply-chain compliance, and severe grid-interconnection backlogs and permitting delays, overcoming inefficiencies and bottlenecks are essential to project success.

Common misconceptions in renewable energy 𑁇 Wednesday, Sept. 17 𑁇 11:00 am – 12:00 pm EDT, New York City | 5:00 pm – 6:00 pm CEST, Berlin, Madrid, Paris

This webinar will explore how proactive resilience engineering — supported by FM’s data, tools, and expertise — can debunk common renewable energy myths, mitigate evolving risks, and ensure projects are built to last.