Residential solar installer PosiGen ceases “most of its operations”

Residential solar installer Posigen announced it will cease most of its operations through the United States, effective immediately.

The company cited “significant financial difficulties” in a WARN Act termination notice to its employees. The shutdown of operations includes the closure and permanent layoffs at its facilities in Plymouth Meeting and Conshohocken, Pennsylvania.

The solar installation business serves customers in Massachusetts, Connecticut, Rhode Island, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Louisiana and Mississippi. It also offers battery energy storage installation and energy efficiency services.

Posigen said it is seeking sufficient capital from its lender to continue remaining operations and/or effectuate a sale of its remaining business. The company said if it fails to do so, it will close all operations.

The installer said it grew its operations rapidly, which later led to a liquidity strain. Amid market slowdown, it was forced to use its working capital to advance contracted solar projects to completion, which pressured liquidity. The company then made a missed interest payment on its credit facility in favor of preserving capital to pay its channel partners and pay operating expenses. Its lender then exercised its rights to freeze cash and issue a notice of default on Posigen’s credit facility. This caused a sudden and unexpected interruption in the company’s business operations, said the termination letter.

“The company has now determined that it is unable to secure sufficient capital to continue most of its operations and avoid the need for significant headcount reduction,” said the letter.

Posigen, a Certified B Corporation, employed about 500 people nationwide, with about 100 in Louisiana, as of June 2025.

“My heart goes out to hundreds of my colleagues locally, nationally, and abroad who lost their jobs this past weekend,” said Tony Salpietra, state incentive coordinator, Posigen. “If your company is looking for amazing, principled people who will go above and beyond to fulfill their mission, I urge you to seek out former Posigen employees and get them before they find something else. You won’t be disappointed.”

Residential market decline

Residential solar in the United States is experiencing a broad market decline. Faced by macroeconomic challenges and shifting sands of state and federal policies, an industry once defined by double-digit growth in installations is experiencing falling demand.

Residential solar installations declined 31% in 2024. Over the last year, industry titans like SunPower, Sunnova, and Mosaic Solar have filed for bankruptcy.

Looking ahead the residential solar industry will need to find new ways to lower costs to thrive in a harsher regulatory environment.

One pathway is pursuing lower soft costs, or costs not tied to hardware. The Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA) said over 65% of the cost to install residential solar is related to soft costs like paying sales teams, securing permits, grid connection costs, and more.

The United States may find a path forward by pursuing market conditions like Australia, where over 40% of homes in some regions have rooftop solar. Soft costs are far lower in the nation, and average residential solar installation cost was $0.89 per W, more than $2.00 per W cheaper than both Canada and the United States.