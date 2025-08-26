RE+ preview: Yaskawa Solectria introduces modular utility-scale solar inverters

Yaskawa Solectria announced it will display two new inverter products at the RE+ trade show in Las Vegas, Nevada September 8-11. The company produces made-in-USA inverters and will display its products at Venetian EXPO, Level 2 Booth V11047.

The new product lineup includes the XGI 1500 – 1 MW Series Inverters. The company said its flexible utility-scale 1500Vdc, 3-phase 600Vac inverters can be scaled for projects of any size. The inverter’s factory-integrated PowerSkid assemblies enable 40 different power ratings from 2.25 MW to 5 MW. The device contains negative-grounded DC inputs, which the company said solves the PID (potential induced degradation) issue for solar modules.

The XGI 1500 contains four PV source circuit terminals, each with 800 A fuse and 600 A disconnect switch. It supports up to 8 PV source circuit inputs, 2 per fused terminal.

Yaskawa Solectria said the inverters are storage-ready for both DC-coupled and AC-coupled energy storage systems. The products are Buy American Act (BAA) compliant and produced at facilities in Buffalo Grove, IL and Oak Creek, WI. Find the full spec sheet here.

The company will also display its PVI-100TL-480, which is its largest 1000 V transformerless inverter, containing 200 kW of maximum power. It is IEEE 1547-2018 compliant, and comes standard with AC and DC disconnects, six MPPTs, and a wiring box with 24 fused positions. The inverter is designed for larger rooftop PV systems.

The product’s dual-rated listing allows selection of either 100 kVA (factory default) or 110 kVA (allowing full rated power down to ±0.91 PF). The inverter is has a built-in transmitter for module-level rapid shutdown for safe NEC compliance and is UL Listed as a PV Rapid Shutdown System.

The device contains 6 maximum power point trackers (MPPT) with 4 inputs each, supporting solar array design flexibility. The inverter contains a DC/AC ratio of 2.0. Find the full spec sheet here.

“We are very excited to introduce this new line of Utility-Scale inverters and the patented MegaSkid building block for large projects” said Miles C. Russell, director of product management at Yaskawa Solectria Solar. “This will accelerate our growth in the Utility-scale solar market and enable us to bring the very best of our technology to our customers.”

Taking place at the Venetian Expo & Caesars Forum, RE+ 2025 is the largest annual solar and energy storage conference in North America. The conference is scheduled for September 8-11, 2025. The event is co-developed by the Smart Electric Power Alliance (SEPA) and the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA).

The event brings together an alliance of renewable energy leaders for extensive programming and networking opportunities. RE+ incorporates business opportunities and education content across the clean energy industry, including solar, energy storage, hydrogen, microgrids, EV charging infrastructure and more.

Should the event match the 2024 totals, over 40,000 clean energy professionals will attend, including 14,000 c-suite executives and vice president-level employees, along with over 1,300 exhibitors and nearly 400 educational sessions. The U.S.-based event draws a large international audience, and last year over 550 international exhibitors attended and 20% of the audience traveled from a total of 115 other countries. pv magazine USA will exhibit at booth V9801, Venetian Level 2, we look forward to seeing you there!