RE+ preview: Trinasolar debuts new high-efficiency solar modules

Solar panel manufacturer Trinasolar announced it will debut several new products at the RE+. The company is introducing the Vertex N 2000V, Vertex N Shield, and the integrated Elementa energy storage system.

At booth V9071, the company is set to display the new Vertex S+ N-type TOPCon Hail and Wind-Resistant Module – NE09RH.05. The all-black module comes with 445 W power and 22.3% efficiency. The residential solar module features 3.2 mm tempered front glass and a black reinforced aluminum frame. Trinasolar said the weather-resistant module is optimized for 5400 Pa wind and 45 mm hail resistance.

It will also display the Vertex N-type TOPCon Module – NEG19RC.20. The compact modules features multi-busbar technology. It delivers up to 23% efficiency, a 620 W output and a low temperature coefficient of (-0.29%). The bifacial N-type module adds up to 10% to 20% additional power based on the site’s albedo.

The Hail-Resistant N-type TOPCon Shield Module – NED19RC.20, winner of the Renewable Energy Test Center “Overall Highest Achiever” in 2025, is a bifacial tempered dual-glass monocrystalline module that is third-party tested for hailstones up to 75 mm. The modules delivers up to 620 W power and 23% efficiency. The module places a focus on low levelized cost of electricity (LCOE) and is designed for utility-scale, commercial and industrial (C&I), and community installations.

Trinasolar will show its new 2000V Utility-Scale N-Type TOPCon Module – NFG19RC.20. It was previously shown as a prototype at RE+ 2024 and recently received the world’s first UL 61730 certification for 2000 V 210 mm modules. It has a maximum power output of 620 W and 22.7%. Trinasolar said the 2000V design boosts string power and system performance, while reducing balance-of-system (BOS) and labor costs for utility-scale, C&I, and community solar projects.

Rounding out its module lineup, Trinasolar will show its Large-Format Vertex N-type TOPCon Module – NEG21C.20. The low-voltage, high-power design offers up to 725 W of power with 23.3% efficiency and is designed for utility-scale applications.

Trinasolar will also display its Elementa 3 liquid-cooled energy storage system, which features 565 Ah battery cells and delivers a rated capacity of 6.017 MWh with a typical discharge duration of four hours. With an energy density of 420Wh/L, the system is designed to meet the growing demands for high-efficiency, high-density storage solutions.

It employs liquid cooling with an integrated top-mounted cooling structure, boosting energy density at project sites by 22% while maintaining battery operation temperatures difference within a narrow 2.5°C range. This thermal stability enables over 10,000 full charge-discharge cycles over the system’s lifecycle, said Trinasolar.

Housed in a standard 20-foot high-cube container (dimensions: 6058×2896×2438mm; weight: 48.5 tonnes), the Elementa 3 system carries an overall protection rating of IP55, with individual modules rated IP67.

“We’re bringing U.S.-assembled modules, new industry-leading hail and 2000V solar technology, and for the first time, a fully integrated solar-plus-storage lineup – all in one place,” said Eric Cao, vice president, Trinasolar North American PV.

Taking place at the Venetian Expo & Caesars Forum, RE+ 2025 is the largest annual solar and energy storage conference in North America. The conference is scheduled for September 8-11, 2025. The event is co-developed by the Smart Electric Power Alliance (SEPA) and the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA).

The event brings together an alliance of renewable energy leaders for extensive programming and networking opportunities. RE+ incorporates business opportunities and education content across the clean energy industry, including solar, energy storage, hydrogen, microgrids, EV charging infrastructure and more.

Should the event match the 2024 totals, over 40,000 clean energy professionals will attend, including 14,000 c-suite executives and vice president-level employees, along with over 1,300 exhibitors and nearly 400 educational sessions. The U.S.-based event draws a large international audience, and last year over 550 international exhibitors attended and 20% of the audience traveled from a total of 115 other countries.