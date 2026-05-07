SolarEdge hits Q1 beat, targets breakeven as U.S. manufacturing ramps up

SolarEdge Technologies (Nasdaq: SEDG) reported first-quarter 2026 results that surpassed analyst expectations, signaling a recovery path for the inverter manufacturer despite a broader “tax equity pause” affecting the U.S. residential market.

The company delivered revenue of $310.5 million, representing 46% year-over-year growth, as it approaches operational breakeven.

The company’s stabilizing margins are due in part to its aggressive shift toward domestic production. SolarEdge confirmed that 90% of its products are now manufactured within the United States.

The supply chain strategy positions the company to benefit significantly from Advanced Manufacturing Production Credits (Section 45X), providing a clear runway for continued margin expansion.

Non-GAAP gross margins climbed to 23.5%, a 20-basis-point sequential increase. This marks the sixth quarter of steady improvement, which management attributed to a more favorable product mix and reduced seasonal warranty costs.

Addressing investor concerns regarding exposure to the recent bankruptcy of major installer Freedom Forever, SolarEdge disclosed it has “net-zero financial exposure” to the event. The company has not recognized meaningful revenue from Freedom in 18 months and holds a UCC lien against the installer’s assets valued at approximately $100 million. Any potential recovery from the bankruptcy proceedings will be recognized as a direct P&L benefit in future periods, effectively removing a significant “tempest” from the company’s risk profile.

As the company moves toward the second half of 2026, CEO Shuki Nir highlighted a strategic shift beyond traditional solar inverters. SolarEdge is currently focused on:

SolarEdge Nexis: The rollout of its next-generation platform designed for higher efficiency and integrated energy management.

AI Data-Center Power: A new roadmap aimed at providing power electronics for the burgeoning AI infrastructure market, a sector with massive electricity demands.

SST Development: Progress on its Solid-State Transformer (SST) technology, which is expected to begin a broader product rollout in 2028.

The U.S. market accounted for $150 million (51%) of total revenue in Q1. While U.S. residential demand faced seasonal and macro pressures, the 7% sequential decline in total revenue was notably better than the typical 10-15% seasonal drop seen in previous years.

Q2 outlook

Looking ahead, SolarEdge issued a healthy Q2 guidance with revenue expected between $325 million and $355 million.

Notably, the company is structuring its “safe harbor” transactions through physical work tests rather than the 5% expenditure method. This approach aligns revenue recognition with actual product delivery, providing the company with up to four years of predictable revenue visibility and more stable manufacturing schedules.

With positive free cash flow secured in Q1 and a guide toward breakeven operating profitability in Q2, SolarEdge appears to be weathering the industry’s recent volatility through domestic manufacturing and a diversified technological roadmap.