PV Hardware opens solar tracker factory in Texas

Solar tracker and foundation solution provider PV Hardware has expanded its presence in U.S. manufacturing with the open of a new facility in Houston, Texas.

PV Hardware said it expects the 95,000-square-foot facility will create 100 long-term jobs in the Houston area. The factory joins the company’s existing facility in Houston, a $30 million investment that opened in May 2024.

PV Hardware said it expanded its presence in Houston to meet increased customer demand and bolster supply chain resilience. The company said its proprietary preassembly process can reduce installation times by 40%.

“By expanding our presence in Houston, we are not only investing in local economic development but also ensuring we can better serve our customers with faster turnaround times and the highest quality products that are 100% domestically made,” said Rodolfo Bitar, vice president of business development, PV Hardware USA.

Difficult terrain, extreme weather

The Spain-headquartered manufacturer has made several new product announcements in recent years, including adding terrain-following support for its AxoneDuo Infinity tracker. The terrain-following design can accommodate up to 2° of post-to-post variation to improve the viability and cost-competitiveness of sloped, uneven and rocky building sites.

The 2° slope tolerance exceeds the 1.5° to 1.75° tolerance of typical trackers, according to the company. It added that the technology enables shorter piles, up to 0.7 m in length, and a shallower ramming depth, as well as reduced work related to earthworks site preparation

Additionally, PV Hardware launched in April a foundation system for project sites with complex terrain. The PVH Terra foundation system is designed to support installations on expansive soils, frost-affected areas, or terrain with poor geotechnical properties. The new system reportedly reduces driving depth by up to 70%.

In June, PV Hardware released a case study examining how its solar tracker mount systems helped projects avoid damage from weather. The company’s HazardPVH protective features include automated wind stow, which moves modules to a flat angle in about three minutes. The trackers are certified to survive 165 mph winds and use anemometers to trigger early stows before wind impacts occur.

PV Hardware’s trackers have a TotalStow feature that secure the solar project against multi-directional winds from tornadoes and sudden wind gusts.

For flood-prone regions, the company provides elevated foundations. Sensors lock the trackers and alert operators in the event of a flood.

For heavy snow and ice, the trackers tilt panels steeply to shed snow. PVHardware offers optional snow sensors that auto-trigger snow shedding, and has components rated for sub-zero temperatures. Its electronics operate from -22 degrees F to 140 degrees F and have UV-stabilized polymers and high-grade lubricants to prevent degradation.

In the case of hailstorms, which remain the costliest weather-related damage risk for solar projects, the trackers tilt panels away from the wind to reduce incoming hail damage. The hail stow feature actuation responds within minutes of hail alerts.

