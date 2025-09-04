Canadian Solar e-Storage launches 8.36 MWh modular energy storage system

Canadian Solar’s subsidiary e-Storage will launch its newest modular grid-scale battery, the FlexBank 1.0, at the RE+ trade show in Las Vegas, Nevada September 8-11.

The scalable battery offers up to 8.36 MWh of energy capacity and either a 2 MW, four-hour duration configuration or a 4 MW, two-hour configuration. It features a modular, open-frame architecture that enables each cabinet to function as an independent building block, helping to simplify logistics and installation.

The battery is built on the company’s 314Ah Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP) cell technology. To mitigate fire risk, within each cabinet the battery cells are protected by heat barriers, a three-level electrical protection system, and cell-level precision management. The modular design is engineered to prevent thermal propagation between cabinets, further mitigating fire risk.

FlexBank 1.0 has a skid-mounted design that is intended to support rapid on-site assembly and versatility in layout configurations. Canadian Solar said the system is fully compatible with power conversion systems, ensuring integration for both new deployments and site augmentations.

“FlexBank 1.0 is the strategic evolution of our utility-scale energy storage platform, engineered to address our customers’ critical needs for safe, adaptable, and cost-effective solutions. By dramatically simplifying deployment, we are providing a more reliable and adaptable technology,” said Colin Parkin, president, e-Storage.

The battery has a nominal capacity of 1.67 MWh, rated DC power of 800 kW for a two-hour duration and 400 kW for a four-hour duration. The battery has a round-trip efficiency of 94%.

FlexBank 1.0 adheres to industry standards, including:

IEC 62619

IEC 63056

IEC 62477-1

IEC 62933-5-2

IEC 61000-6-2

UL 9540A

NFPA 69

NFPA 855

UN 38.3

UN 3536

Canadian Solar said the FlexBank 1.0 shares the same battery and pack supply chain with its field-proven SolBank3.0 battery. The company said the product will be available starting in 2026. Find a full product datasheet here.

Taking place at the Venetian Expo & Caesars Forum, RE+ 2025 is the largest annual solar and energy storage conference in North America. The conference is scheduled for Sept 8 to Sept. 11, 2025. The event is co-developed by the Smart Electric Power Alliance (SEPA) and the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA).

The event brings together an alliance of renewable energy leaders for extensive programming and networking opportunities. RE+ incorporates business opportunities and education content across the clean energy industry, including solar, energy storage, hydrogen, microgrids, EV charging infrastructure and more.

Should the event match the 2024 totals, over 40,000 clean energy professionals will attend, including 14,000 c-suite executives and vice president-level employees, along with over 1,300 exhibitors and nearly 400 educational sessions. The U.S.-based event draws a large international audience, and last year over 550 international exhibitors attended and 20% of the audience traveled from a total of 115 other countries. pv magazine USA will exhibit at booth V9801, Venetian Level 2, we look forward to seeing you there!